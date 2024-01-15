PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke wrestling team won all but three bouts during Saturday’s quad meet, racking up Conference Carolinas wins over Allen and Coker, as well as a non-conference win over Davis & Elkins to round out the action on Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Fifteen different Braves recorded victories, with four going a perfect 3-0 on the day.

The Braves beat Allen 59-0, racking up eight pins, a technical fall and an injury default to make quick work of the Yellow Jackets.

UNCP defeated Coker 35-12. Coker jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first two bouts, but UNCP responded with seven straight wins to put the match out of reach. Jake Piccirilli, Caleb Grau, and Scott Joll all recorded first-period pins for the Black & Gold.

The Braves also beat Davis & Elkins 58-0. Piccirilli and Joll both picked up their third pins of the day, while Avery Buonocore, Jose Zambrano Canuto, and Massimo Sullivan also took pinfall victories in the match.

The Black & Gold will return to the mat Sunday, January 28 as they travel to take part in the Newberry Open. Wrestling action is set to begin at 8 a.m. inside Eleazer Arena.

UNCP track and field places four on podium at Mondo College Invitational

Travon Morrow took second in the 200m, while Tayvon Callahan and Tyshone Bolden Jr. took third in the 60m hurdles and high jump, respectively, to highlight action on the men’s side. Kirsten Shuford took home first place in the 400m to pace the Braves on the women’s side and help lead the indoor track & field programs to a quality showing at the Mondo College Invitational on Saturday in Winston-Salem.

Ny’lon Fair-Steele and Joshua Ellerbe took fifth and seventh in the 200m, respectively, while Cole Thomas placed sixth in the pole vault. Cedric Douglas took sixth in the shot put, with David Bunker finishing eighth in the long jump. Payden Lewis took eighth in the mile run to round out the top-10 finishes on the men’s side.

On the women’s side, Moureen Kimaiyo took fourth in the 3000m and sixth in the mile run, with Kathryn Anderson finishing fifth in the 3000m. Carina Fiorucci took seventh in the pole vault, while Alycia Artman finished ninth in the shot put to close out the top-10 finishes.

The Braves will be back in action January 19 and 20 as they head to Columbia, S.C. to take part in the Carolina Challenge hosted by the University of South Carolina at the Carolina Indoor Facility.