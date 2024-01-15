BELMONT — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball shot 49.0% from the field and picked up 20 points from its bench on the way to a 67-56 victory against Belmont Abbey on Saturday inside the Wheeler Center.

The Braves (12-3, 6-0 CC) have now won their last 10 games and have now won the last two games against Belmont Abbey when playing at the Wheeler Center. The Crusaders (5-11, 4-3 CC) have now dropped four out of their last six games and fall to just 2-5 when playing at home.

Belmont Abbey cut its deficit back to 15-10 with a pair of free throws with 11:23 left to play in the opening period. UNC Pembroke shot 60.9% from the field during the half and went on a 9-0 run to push its lead out to 24-10 with a triple from Nygell Verdier at the 9:27 mark. The Crusaders used a 10-3 run to whittle its deficit back to 27-20 with 5:25 left to play in the half. UNCP held Belmont Abbey to just 29.2-percent shooting during the period and held a 37-24 lead with a jumper from Nygell Verdier as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

The Braves started the half on an 11-2 run to push their lead out to 48-26 following a layup from Bradlee Haskell at the 16:45 mark. A trey from Elijah Cobb gave the Braves their largest lead of the night, 53-31, with 14:05 on the clock, but the Crusaders scored the next five points to work their deficit back to 53-36. Bradlee Haskell made good on a pair of free throws to cushion the UNCP lead, 63-48, with 4:27 remaining in regulation, but Belmont Abbey continued to chip away with an 8-0 run to trail 63-56 with 49 seconds on the clock. UNC Pembroke scored the final four points of the contest to help fuel the outcome.

Haskell finished with a team-best 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting, pulling down five rebounds and dishing one assist.

Cobb added nine points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting performance. The redshirt junior five rebounds.

Josh Berenbaum also added nine points and a pair of rebounds, while Javonte Waverly registered a team-best five assists.

UNCP limited Belmont Abbey to just 32.7% shooting and just 14.3% from the perimeter. Both were a season-low marks for the Crusaders.

The Braves held the lead for 94.4% of the game. Belmont Abbey’s last lead was 6-5 in the first half.

The Black & Gold held a 30-20 advantage with points in the paint.

Belmont Abbey shot 14 more free throws than UNC Pembroke. The Crusaders were 19-for-28 from the charity stripe, while the Braves were 10-for-14.

The Braves will return home on Wednesday when they welcome Barton to Pembroke for Sneakerhead Night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Tickets are available at UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.