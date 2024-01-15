BELMONT — Belmont Abbey scored 14 points in the paint and seven points in transition as the Crusaders defeated the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team in a defensive test, 37-36, on Saturday afternoon inside the Wheeler Center.

The setback for the Braves (10-5, 5-1 CC) snapped a two-game winning streaked and marked the first loss in league play this season. The Crusaders (11-5, 5-1 CC) push their win streak out to six games and improve to 8-1 when playing at home.

UNC Pembroke took an 6-0 lead with a layup from Aniah McManus with 3:45 left to play in the opening period. Belmont Abbey scored the next five points, the Braves held a 8-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Crusaders took their first lead of the afternoon, 10-8 with a triple from Cate Schieber with 7:19 remaining in the first half. BAC went on a 6-0 run to extend their lead out to 18-10 with 59 seconds on the clock, but Kelci Adams canned a three to cut the UNCP deficit to 18-13 as the teams headed to the locker rooms.

The hosts took their largest lead of the night, 27-18, with a 3-pointer from Riley James just two minutes into the third quarter. Kalaya Hall scored the next five points to trim the UNC Pembroke deficit back to 27-23 with 5:26 on the clock, but Belmont Abbey scored the final four points of the period to hold a 31-23 advantage heading into the final stanza.

Lillian Flantos drained a jumper from the corner with the 3:24 on the clock as the Braves trailed 35-29. Belmont Abbey cushioned its lead with a jumper from Riley James, but Courtney Smith’s triple and a Lillian Flantos jumper cut the UNCP deficit back to 37-36 with 1:17 remaining in regulation. After a missed 3-point attempt from Belmont Abbey, UNC Pembroke had three final attempts for the win but were unsuccessful.

Hall nearly registered a double-double with 10 points and seven rebounds. The senior had two assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes of work.

Flantos also added 10 points, all of which came in the fourth quarter. The senior pulled down six rebounds and had one block in 33 minutes of work.

Aniah McManus dished out four assists while Courtney Smith grabbed six rebounds.

UNC Pembroke shot a season-low 27.8% from the field during Saturday’s contest. Belmont Abbey was limited to just 27.6% shooting, which also was a season-low.

It was the fewest points scored in a regular season for UNCP since scoring 29 points against Clayton State on Feb. 18, 2006.

The Braves held Belmont Abbey to its fewest points in a game since scoring 33 against Limestone on Jan. 19, 2013.

The 73 combined points marked the fewest amount of combined points in program history.

The Braves will return home on Wednesday when they welcome Barton to town for Sneakerhead Night. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.