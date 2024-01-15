RED SPRINGS — The St. Pauls girls basketball team earned a 55-50 win over Lumberton in one of the two in-county matchups to headline the MLK Classic Saturday at Red Springs.

St. Pauls (7-3) held a 20-13 lead over Lumberton (2-8) after the first quarter, led 30-22 at halftime and took a 40-33 advantage to the fourth quarter.

Zhariana Shipman scored 19 points for the Bulldogs, Jashontae Harris had 17 and Haleigh Yambo scored six.

Andrea Brown had a double-double with 24 points for the Pirates, Charley Whitley scored 15 points and Gabby Locklear netted eight.

St. Pauls also defeated Lumberton 59-37 in the Robeson County Shootout semifinals on Dec. 22.

Lumberton hosts Douglas Byrd on Tuesday; St. Pauls opens Southeastern Athletic Conference play at home against Red Springs on Wednesday.

Lady Tornadoes top Rams

The Fairmont girls basketball team defeated Purnell Swett 50-26 in the MLK Classic Saturday at Red Springs.

Taniya Simms scored 19 points with 12 rebounds to lead Fairmont (12-2). Miah Smith had seven points, six assists and three steals; Myasia Simms scored six points with 10 rebounds; and Niah Smith had six points, six assists and four steals.

Fairmont plays its Southeastern opener Tuesday at Midway; Purnell Swett (3-7) will host Seventy-First the same night.

East Columbus beats Purnell Swett at buzzer

A last-second shot propelled the East Columbus boys basketball team past Purnell Swett in a 55-53 decision in the MLK Classic at Red Springs.

Purnell Swett (2-7) led throughout the game, with a 16-6 advantage after the first quarter, a 26-18 edge at halftime and a 40-32 lead at the end of the third. East Columbus (4-8) outscored the Rams 23-13 in the fourth quarter to come from behind and win.

Collin Sampson scored 14 points, Aiden Clewis netted 13 and Jeremiah Barnes scored seven for Purnell Swett.

C. Patrick led the Gators with 14 points, J. Troy had 11 and J. Junious scored 10.

Purnell Swett hosts Seventy-First Tuesday.

Other MLK Classic results included: Dillon boys defeated Red Springs 57-53; Dillon girls beat Red Springs 44-32; and Southern Lee boys topped Fairmont 58-43.

St. Pauls boys drop nailbiter

The St. Pauls boys basketball team played in the Brandon Ingram MLK Classic Saturday in Kinston, falling by a 40-38 score to Ashley.

Ashley (4-10) led 9-6 after the first quarter and 21-15 at halftime. St. Pauls (7-7) closed the gap to 30-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Tyson Thompson scored 14 points with eight rebounds and two blocks for St. Pauls, Markeon Fletcher scored 14 points with three steals and Theophilus Setzer had six rebounds and four assists.

St. Pauls hosts Red Springs to open Southeastern play Wednesday.