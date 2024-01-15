Lumberton girls place 3rd with 2 event winners

Members of the Lumberton girls wrestling team take a group picture after finishing third at the Boneyard Bash Saturday at Jack Britt.

FAYETTEVILLE — On the strength of four individual champions and eight placers, the Lumberton boys wrestling team won the team title at the Boneyard Bash Saturday at Jack Britt.

Matthew Foil (157 pounds), James Ellison (175), Jackson Buck (190) and Jalen Terry-Winston (285) each won titles in their weight class. The Pirates scored 196.5 points in the team competition, 20 points ahead of runner-up Pinecrest. Purnell Swett finished 18th in the team standings with 29 points and St. Pauls was 19th with 28.

Foil won two of his first three matches by pin and the other by 9-0 major decision to advance to the tournament final, then beat Pinecrest’s Dallin Newcomer 8-1 to win the title. Foil improved to 46-5 on the season.

Ellison won all four of his matches by pin, including two in the first round of the bout. He defeated Parkwood’s Benjamin Dyer in the championship match, improving to 46-2.

All four of Buck’s opponents were pinned in the first round of the match, with his first match lasting just 17 seconds. Buck (46-0) beat Nehemiah Mix from Woodside (Virginia) in a 44-second pin in the championship bout.

Terry-Winston (40-2) pinned his first three opponents to reach the championship match, then won by 3-0 decision over South View’s Joseph Hunt to win the heavyweight title.

Purnell Swett’s Devon Connor (52-6) also won an event title at 126. Connor won his first match by technical fall, his second by 6-2 decision and his third by 10-7 decision. In the championship match against Parkwood’s Takota Tala, Connor won by 5-1 decision for the title.

Other Pirates placers included Travelian Hall in second place at 113, Alexander Moody third at 106, Ladariu Page fourth at 150 and Bryce Ivey fifth at 165.

Hall used two pins and a 3-0 decision to reach the championship match before falling by 9-6 decision to Cape Fear’s Tye Johnson.

Moody four of his five matches, falling to Cape Fear’s Mac Johnson in the semifinals before winning both his consolation matches, including the third-place match over Westover’s Connor Dean by medical forfeit.

Page reached the semifinals after a sudden-victory win and a pin, but lost to Brody Bailey from Carolina Forest (South Carolina) and Jack Britt’s Caden Blackburn, both by pin, to place fourth.

Ivey’s fifth-place showing included a 14-2 major decision win over St. Pauls’ Malachi Hamilton to reach the semifinals; after losses in the semifinals and his first consolation match, Ivey pinned Hoke County’s Orion Becton in the fifth-place bout.

Dontez Leach was the high finisher for St. Pauls, taking sixth place at 175. Leach won his first two matches with a pair of quick pins, but lost his next three matches to place sixth.

Lumberton’s Damicquen Powell (120), Brayden Hunt (132), Cameron Karshner (138) and Anderson Brayboy (144) competed in the event but did not place. Kayden Bondurant (106), Chayton Smiling (113), Brandon Tuggle (126), Troy McCaw (138), Kaden Cunningham (144), Hamilton (165) and David Britt (285) did not place for St. Pauls; Jakota Locklear (165) and Chris Locklear (190) did not place for Purnell Swett.

Lady Pirates take third

Two individual champions and eight placers led the Lumberton girls wrestling team to a third-place finish in the girls portion of the Boneyard Bash.

The Pirates scored 138 points, just behind runner-up Jack Britt. Hoke County was the girls event team champion. Purnell Swett was eighth with 47 points.

Kylie Brigman (120) and Wyntergale Oxendine (235) each won event titles for the Pirates, along with Purnell Swett’s Iyanna Crawford (132).

Brigman (34-3) pinned all three opponents she faced on her way to the title, including Pirates teammate Naziya Hassan in a first-round match. Brigman pinned Hoke County’s Jianna Gomez in just under two minutes in the championship match.

Oxendine (32-0) also pinned each opponent, with each coming in the first round of the match. Oxendine beat E.E. Smith’s Lianna Davis in the championship match.

Crawford (32-5) beat Lumberton’s Lily Bell by 13-1 major decision to start the tournament, then won by 13-3 major decision in the semifinals before a 14-4 major decision win over Westover’s Jnyia Monroe in the championship match. Bell placed sixth, winning two consolation matches after her loss to Crawford before dropping her last two.

Six more wrestlers placed for Lumberton: Teresa Canady was second at 114, Evelyn Ortiz second at 126, Janya Rolland third at 185, Naziya Hassan fourth at 120, Nykira Purdie fifth at 100, and Bell.

Canady reached the championship match with a pin and a win by 7-0 decision before falling by 12-0 major decision to East Rowan’s Leah Edwards.

Ortiz pinned three opponents, each in the first round, to reach the championship match before a third-round pin by Woodside’s Jordyn Anderson in the final.

Rolland lost a semifinal match to Jack Britt’s Victoria Shepherd in a 3-1 sudden-victory decision. She won both her remaining matches by pin, beating Southeast Raleigh’s Leasia McNeil in the third-place bout.

After losing to Brigman, Hassan won her next three matches with pins to reach the third-place match, falling by 1-0 decision to Jack Britt’s Rebecca Griffin in that contest.

Purdie lost a semifinal match to Hoke County’s Azya Monroe by pin, plus an additional consolation match, before winning the fifth-place match over Pinecrest’s Aiza Navratil in a 30-second pin.

Savannah Oxendine (165) and Kaley Hunt (235) each placed fifth for Purnell Swett. Oxendine reached the semifinals before two straight losses, but beat Scotland’s Shyanne White by pin in the fifth-place match.

Hunt followed a similar path through the tournament, beating Parkwood’s Kierra Hood Chambers in the fifth-place match.