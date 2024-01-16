PEMBROKE — A dominating performance last week highlighted by a 39 point showing at Chowan paid dividends for Kalaya Hall as she has been named as the Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

A native of Beulaville, Hall averaged 24.5 points in pair of road games last week. The senior started the week with a career-best 39 at Chowan on a 12-for-15 shooting performance. Hall nearly recorded a double-double against Chowan with eight rebounds. The everyday starter for the Black & Gold closed out the week with a 10 point showing at Belmont Abbey while pulling down seven rebounds.

Hall’s 39 points on Wednesday marks the most points scored in a single game this season in Conference Carolinas. The senior also finished the week with five assists, four steals and one block.

Hall has scored in double-figures in 13 games this season. She ranks fifth in the league in scoring with 15.8 points per game.

Piccirilli named CC Wrestler of the Week

Junior and seventh-ranked 149 pounder Jake Piccirilli continued his impressive season, earning Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week honors, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Piccirilli turned in a 3-0 mark at the UNCP quad meet last weekend, while also racking up three pins. The Woodstock, Ga. native tallied a second-period pin against Allen, and followed it up with first-period pins over Coker and Davis & Elkins. Piccirilli currently sits at 19-1 on the season, and is a perfect 5-0 in Conference Carolinas dual action.

Piccirilli and the Braves will be back in action Sunday, January 28 as they head to Newberry, S.C. to take part in the Newberry Open. Wrestling action is set to begin at 8 a.m. inside Eleazer Arena.