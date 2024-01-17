LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team earned a dominant 70-22 win over United-8 Conference foe Douglas Byrd at home on Tuesday night.

Lumberton (7-6, 2-1 United-8) held Douglas Byrd (0-13, 0-4 United-8) to one field goal in each of the first three quarters.

The Pirates led 23-7 after the first quarter, then outscored the Eagles 25-2 in the second quarter to take a 48-9 lead at halftime. Lumberton led 64-13 at the end of the third quarter.

Nate Lawson scored 16 points to lead Lumberton, Dimetrious Jones had 15 points and Nick Lawson had eight points. Jaiden Shephard scored five points with seven rebounds and Isreal Perkins added seven rebounds. Twelve of the 13 Pirates who played in the game scored at least two points.

Renmari Willis scored six points with 10 rebounds for Douglas Byrd, which lost its 72nd consecutive game.

Lady Pirates earn win over Eagles

The Lumberton girls basketball team defeated Douglas Byrd in a 70-35 decision Tuesday, earning its first United-8 win of the season.

Lumberton (3-8, 1-2 United-8) took a 22-8 lead over Douglas Byrd (2-10, 0-4 United-8) at the end of the first quarter, led 41-17 at halftime and held a 51-25 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

Gabby Locklear scored a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds and five assists for Lumberton. Andrea Brown scored 14 points with 13 rebounds, Charley Whitley had nine points and six assists, Jaelyn Hammond netted nine points and Florence Ferguson had eight points, six rebounds and five steals.

Shania McLucas scored 17 points to lead Douglas Byrd, Jazmine Burns had 11 points with 11 rebounds and Gemiayah Johnson grabbed nine rebounds.

The Pirates host conference co-leader Seventy-First on Friday and Douglas Byrd will host Purnell Swett.

Fairmont boys win league opener

The Fairmont boys basketball team began Southeastern Athletic Conference play with a 69-52 road victory at Midway Tuesday.

Fairmont (10-3, 1-0 Southeastern) held a 17-15 lead after the first quarter and led Midway (9-3, 0-1 Southeastern) 30-25 at halftime. Midway tied the game at 44-44 at the end of the third quarter before the Golden Tornadoes outscored the Raiders 25-8 in the fourth to earn the win.

Issac McKellar scored 18 points with four rebounds and four steals for Fairmont and Naishon Davis had 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Josiah Billings grabbed 21 rebounds and had five blocks for the Golden Tornadoes, who snapped a two-game losing streak for their first win of 2024.

Lady Tornadoes rout Raiders

The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 55-25 conference road win over Midway Tuesday.

Miah Smith scored 20 points and had seven steals to lead Fairmont (13-2, 1-0 Southeastern). Taniya Simms had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, Jaliyah Stephens scored eight points with eight rebounds, Niah Smith added seven points with five assists and five steals and Myasia Simms had seven points and eight rebounds.

Midway is 7-5 overall and 0-1 in Southeastern play.

Fairmont hosts St. Pauls on Friday in a battle of the two teams that shared the regular-season conference title last season; the game will also be a rematch of the Robeson County Shootout championship game, which Fairmont won.