PEMBROKE — After struggling to a slow start, the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team pieced together a few key runs to help push the game out of reach, taking a 76-45 win over Barton in Conference Carolinas Wednesday night at home.

With the victory tonight head coach John Haskins picked up his 250th victory at the helm of the Lady Braves. Currently in his 20th season leading the Lady Braves, Haskins also won 105 games in 10 seasons leading the men’s program.

“I’ve just been coaching for a long time and you we’ve had some good teams and we’ve had some okay team but just proud of the way our girls have competed and represented the university,” Haskins said on the accomplishment.

Barton (4-12, 3-4 CC) got things rolling early jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. UNCP (11-5, 6-1 CC) quickly found itself back in the game, cutting the lead down to 15-13 entering the second quarter. After a basket-for-basket type quarter the Braves held the 21-20 lead with 3:13 to go in the half before closing things with a 7-4 stretch to lead 28-24 at the half.

“Well, we always talk about the first five minutes, and I think in basketball games the first five minutes are always important,” Haskins said. “The first five of the first half weren’t very good, so we felt like we needed to set the tone, the first five minutes of the second half in terms of energy and I think we did. I think we got a couple buckets pretty early in the second half and just strung it out.”

The Braves continued that momentum by starting the second half with a 12-3 scoring run to push their lead out to 40-27. The offense truly started clicking as it fired on all cylinders to take a 55-31 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs never recovered, and the Braves held on for the win.

Kalaya Hall led the way for the Braves finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Zaria Clark followed with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. Alcenia Purnell provided a spark off the bench with 14 points and two assists. Hannah Russell finished the night with 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

“First half wasn’t really like — it was uncharacteristic of us, we were slacking on defense and wasn’t really executing on offense,” Hall said. “So just a wake-up call like you said and had to lock in and just get our focus back.”

“I think we really got it on defense really picked up the energy from the defensive end,” Purnell said on the response from the team in the second half.

Kelci Adams and Aniah McManus each had six points on the night for UNCP.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they welcome Lees-McRae to town. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.