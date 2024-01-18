PEMBROKE — After a back-and-forth first half between both side, the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team used some momentum to pull away in the second half for an 82-67 win at home over the Barton Bulldogs in Conference Carolinas play Wednesday night.

“I mean. Coach Ron Lievense is the GOAT of Conference Carolinas on the men’s side and he’s won a national championship, and those guys play very very hard,” UNCP men’s basketball coach Drew Richards said. “The first thing I said in the locker room was to be prepared. But they compete until the last second and they are really physical on your drives. If you’re not going in strong, they’re gonna take the ball from you. And when we go to Barton in about a month or so it’s going to be a battle.”

The Braves (13-3, 7-0 CC) had a strong showing early in the first half, quickly jumping out to a 17-8 lead with 11:50 remaining in the half. Barton (6-11, 3-4 CC) would then put together a scoring run and eventually tie the game up at 22-22 with less than 10 minutes remaining. A 13-5 run by the Braves helped push things out and the Braves took a 41-32 lead heading into the locker room.

The Braves didn’t waste any time doing what they have been successful in doing all season, and that was pulling away in the second half, putting together a 13-7 run to make it 54-39 five minutes into the period. The Braves led 78-61 with less than five minutes to go and despite the Bulldogs trying to mount a comeback it was unsuccessful as the Braves held on for the win.

Josh Berenbaum led the way for the Braves, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Bradlee Haskell followed with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Dallas Gardner had an impressive performance with 11 points and three rebounds. Amare Miller finished the night with 10 points and three rebounds.

“I feel like we just needed to keep our foot on the pedal, like just keep going and to be honest I fell like if we came out and stepped on the neck outta half it would’ve definitely put the game away for us,” Gardner said.

“It was kind of our mindset going into the second half was we had a lead, let’s go out and make sure they can’t come back and that’s what we did,” Berenbaum said.

Nygell Verdier had nine points and JaJaun Carr and Javonte Waverly each finished the night with eight points for UNCP.

The Braves will be back in action at home Saturday when they welcome Lees-McRae to town for a Conference Carolinas matchup. Tipoff set for 4 p.m.