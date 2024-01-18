LUMBERTON — The Lumberton wrestling program honored its seniors on Wednesday night, and earned dual wins in both the boys and girls match against Douglas Byrd.

The boys and girls teams each have five seniors, who participated in their last regular-season dual-team match, though Lumberton hosts the United-8 Conference Tournament on Saturday and could potentially host state-playoff matches.

The Pirates boys won their match 57-20. Seniors Jackson Buck (190 pounds), Cameron Karshner (138) and Matthew Foil (157) won by forfeit, while Bryce Ivey (165) was pinned by Douglas Byrd’s Omari Gibson and Casey Hardin (285) lost due to injury forfeit.

Matches involving Lumberton’s non-seniors included a pin by Avery McNeil (215), a win by 6-0 decision for Ladarius Page (150) and wins by forfeit for Alexander Moody (106), Travelian Hall (113), Damicquen Powell (120), Anderson Brayboy (144) and James Ellison (175). Douglas Byrd won one match by an 11-4 decision and another by technical fall.

The Lady Pirates won 54-0, in a dual match with only one bout contested. In that bout, Milli Martinez-Castrejon (152) pinned her Eagle opponent.

Lumberton won the remaining matches by forfeit, including wins for seniors Teresa Canady (107), Kylie Brigman (114), Yahida Fricks (120), Janya Rolland (185) and Wyntergale Oxendine (235). Nykira Purdie (100), Lily Bell (126) and Edit Saavedra (165) also won by forfeits for Lumberton.

Rams boys fall, girls win against Seventy-First

The Purnell Swett boys wrestling team lost 65-17 in its dual against United-8 foe Seventy-First Wednesday in Pembroke, while the Lady Rams won 12-6.

The Rams boys got three wins on the night. Malik Alford (150) and Bryson Scott (215) each pinned their Falcons opponent, while Devon Connor won by technical fall.

Seventy-First won three matches by pin, one by technical fall and seven by forfeit.

The girls match saw only three results posted, only one of which was a contested bout. Yamile Lopez (100) and Kaley Hunt (235) won by forfeit, while Savannah Oxendine (185) was pinned by her opponent.