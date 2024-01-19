PEMBROKE — Staying close to home to play college volleyball was important for Purnell Swett’s Yazmine Lucas and her family.

Friday, that goal was accomplished when Lucas signed to play at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

“My momma wanted to me to stay close to home too, so it was a good thing for me,” Lucas said. “My pawpaw, before he died, we talked about going to Fayetteville Tech, so that was good too.”

Lucas was an All-County selection for the Rams last fall at middle/outside hitter. She tallied 65 kills, 63 blocks and 54 digs in her senior season.

“(They’re getting) a super athlete who learns quickly and studies film; the ideal athlete,” Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese said. “If you’re playing a team, she wants to know what she’s up against, she’s going to watch film, and the next day she’s going to tell me what they’re running before I can tell you what they’re running. She’s self-motivated, and if she can’t get something right she’s going to stay extra and she’s going to work and work until she gets whatever it is down.”

Lucas had no other collegiate offers, but also said FTCC was a good fit to be the place where she continued her athletic career.

“The environment (was good), and the coach was really friendly. I liked it,” Lucas said. “It’s a dream come true, because I wanted to play on the next level.”

Lucas will play for the Trojans alongside current Rams teammate Kayloni Eddings, who signed to FTCC in December, and former high school teammate Bella Finelli, currently a freshman at the school.

“That’s exciting,” Deese said. “Two of them will get to play, and they’ll actually get to play with a former teammate as well, so there will be three there. I think they’ll have a really good time, and easily adjust because they’ll already have a former teammate there waiting on him.”

Lucas is the third member of the Rams volleyball program’s senior class to sign collegiately, joining Eddings and Anyssia Mains, who signed to Sandhills Community College in December.

