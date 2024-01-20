Fairmont’s Taniya Simms (24) goes up for a shot as St. Pauls’ Haleigh Yambo (5) and Zalaya Gardner (1) defend during Friday’s game in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — After not playing its best for the first three quarters Friday, the Fairmont girls basketball team utilized the inside play of Taniya Simms more frequently and effectively throughout the fourth quarter against St. Pauls.

It worked for the Golden Tornadoes, all the way down to their last possession.

Simms hit a go-ahead layup with 12 seconds left which ultimately gave Fairmont a 46-45 win in a key Southeastern Athletic Conference clash which was also a rematch of the Robeson County Shootout championship game.

“After we got the lead, they went man, and I knew we were still going to try to dump it down,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “At that moment you’ve just got to go with what works. (Niah Smith) made some big 3s to make them have to stay out there and respect it. But we just went with what works.”

Zalaya Gardner hit a 15-foot jumper to give St. Pauls (8-4, 1-1 Southeastern) a 45-44 lead with 35 seconds to go. Fairmont’s ensuing possession ended with Simms’ shot, which gave the Golden Tornadoes (14-2, 2-0 Southeastern) the 46-45 advantage.

“I didn’t want the ball on my left side, because I knew I wasn’t going to finish it, but I know on my right side I was going to make it,” Simms said. “So when they kept swinging the ball over and over, I was like, ‘Miah (Smith), get the ball.’ Miah got the ball, she dropped it to me, and we scored it. I was like ‘can’t nobody guard me,’ because we won.”

“That wasn’t necessarily the play; there’s options, and they made the decision that I couldn’t make from the side, because we didn’t have any timeouts left,” Marcus Thompson said. “They made a smart choice to go to her, and they caught her when she was one-on-one. As soon as they got it to her, it was perfect.”

A foul resulted in two free throws for St. Pauls, which the Bulldogs missed with four seconds left. St. Pauls got the offensive rebound, but missed a putback try, and Simms retrieved the rebound for Fairmont to seal the outcome.

“Free throws and made layups, we’ve got to make those,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “Free throws are our Achilles heel, and it got us again. Free throws at the end.”

St. Pauls led 31-30 at the end of the third quarter; Fairmont scored the first seven points of the fourth, with two Simms layups and a Niah Smith 3, to take a 37-31 with 6:53 to go. Simms also hit the next two Fairmont baskets, including an and-1 bucket, giving the Golden Tornadoes a 42-37 edge with 4:21 to go.

Simms finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds, with 11 points in the fourth quarter.

“Our game plan was to front her and make sure somebody was behind her, and she got where we got lackadaisical a little bit and started going out on their shooters,” Jaymar Thompson said. “We’ve got to stay focused on her, because she’s a monster right now.”

St. Pauls got back within a point with back-to-back baskets — a layup by Ava Monroe, and a steal and basket by Zalaya Gardner — making it 44-43 with 52 seconds left. Fairmont turned the ball over, leading to Gardner’s go-ahead basket on the Bulldogs’ next trip.

“We’re a team, and we worked hard for it,” Simms said. “We didn’t give up one time. Even though in some quarters they may have got in our head a little bit, but we’re a team, we had to come back together.”

Fairmont led 7-2 in the first quarter before a drought of over nine minutes without a field goal. St. Pauls took advantage and took an 11-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, and led 16-11 before Simms hit a slump-busting basket with 3:18 left in the half. Fairmont twice got within two points over the final minutes of the half, with a 22-20 tally ultimately becoming the halftime score.

The teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter, with the Bulldogs lead staying between one and four points throughout. Niah Smith hit a triple with 24 seconds left in the quarter to pull Fairmont within a point at 31-30.

Regaining composure after some things didn’t go their way through the first three quarters was key to the Tornadoes upending the outcome in the fourth, Marcus Thompson said.

“These girls had to, first of all, get past the fact that every mistake we made was our fault, and it wasn’t the refs’ fault, and we have to play knowing that, OK, maybe it was a bad call, but if I did A, B and C right we wouldn’t even be in this situation,” Marcus Thompson said. “So getting the girls to settle down and play through adversity.”

Niah Smith finished with 18 points and five assists, with three key 3-pointers in the second half. Miah Smith had four steals for Fairmont and Jaliyah Stephens had 10 rebounds.

Jashontae Harris led St. Pauls with 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Monroe scored 11 points, Zhariana Shipman had seven points, Gardner scored six points with six rebounds and Zakoreya Davis grabbed 10 rebounds.

“Some of them are getting used to this type of crowd; this was a crowd tonight, this was an environment, and I like it, it’s good for them,” Jaymar Thompson said. “Hit a free throw or two at the end, make a layup at the end, and once again we’d be walking out victorious. We’ve just got to figure out how to play a complete game.

Fairmont beat St. Pauls for the third straight meeting after losing the previous 10; this includes the Golden Tornadoes’ 56-46 win in the Robeson County Shootout championship on Dec. 23. The teams meet again Feb. 6 in St. Pauls.

“I put a lot of pressure on them this week about (the game’s implications), and they took care of business,” Marcus Thompson said. “We’ll be ready to take care of business when it’s time again.”

Fairmont plays Tuesday at Red Springs; St. Pauls travels to West Bladen.

