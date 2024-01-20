Pinecrest Country Club news

The annual Tough Course Tournament choose-up was won by Trey Martin, Donnie Beck, Larry McNeill, Ronnie Hunt and Greg Canady.

The fourth annual Tee Up Against Sexual Violence presented by the Robeson County Rape Crisis Center will be held March 2. For information or to register a team or player contact Sheila Beck at 910-374-0433.

The 20th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society, presented by Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, will be held on March 23. Contact Donnie Douglas for more information at 910-374-9317 or 910-738-6541.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Barry Leonard with a 71, Tommy Davis 72, Randy Graham 73, Mitch Grier 74, Randy Williamson 74, James Thompson 75, David Miller 75, Bert Thomas 75, Tom Lee 75 and Robert Lawson 77.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].