PEMBROKE — Getting its roster back to full strength in recent weeks means The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team has seen its depth improve.

With that added depth comes the ability for production to come from far beyond just the starting five, particularly when those reserves have lots of starting experience or would be starting for most other teams.

UNCP’s bench led the way Saturday, bolstering the Braves as they pulled away from Lees-McRae in the second half to beat the Bobcats 62-45 at the English E. Jones Center.

“We’ve got veteran kids that come off the bench and it gives us quite a boost,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “We’ve got some depth now that we’ve got some things to work with; if somebody’s struggling, we’ve got some options.”

Courtney Smith scored 15 points for UNCP (12-5, 7-1 Conference Carolinas), going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, and grabbed four rebounds. Typically a starter during her Braves career, it was her second double-figure scoring performance in her fifth game back from injury.

“I’m more comfortable now,” Smith said. “I think the first few games was kind of iffy, but going through practice and games now, I’m more comfortable on the court.”

Hannah Russell recorded her first career double-double, with 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

“I’ve been, not struggling to crash the glass, but I know that’s what I’ve been needing to work on, so that’s what I focused on tonight,” Russell said.

“I talk with Hannah — Hannah worries about a lot of things — but just go out and play with energy and play hard and the other things will take care of themselves,” Haskins said. “Just her running the floor and the energy she gives us, trying to be aggressive inside, and if she’ll take her time and make the easy pass a really good inside passer out of the post.”

That bench production helped the Braves to a stronger second half offensively after a lackluster first half on that end, despite the team’s 25-19 halftime lead.

UNCP opened the second half on a 9-2 run over the first four minutes, culminating in a 3 by Alcenia Purnell, also coming off the bench, for a 34-21 lead.

“We got some easy (baskets) in transition, and we got to the free-throw line,” Haskins said. “I think that’s always important, instead of having to grind it out on half-court possessions. I think Kalaya (Hall) got a couple of steals, got a couple deflections, got a couple long rebounds where we were able to push the ball in transition a little bit and either score or get fouled.”

Smith hit an additional 3 and Purnell scored three more points with a basket-and-1, stretching the lead to 14, and UNCP led 43-29 at the 3:15 mark after an Aniah McManus 3 — but didn’t score the rest of the quarter, allowing Lees-McRae (1-12, 0-8 CC) back in it with a 7-0 run to end the quarter and cut the Braves’ lead to 43-36.

But the Braves answered by holding the Bobcats to one field goal over a nearly nine-minute stretch to start the fourth quarter. A 15-4 run over the first 7:09 of the period made it 58-40, putting the game away in the Braves’ favor.

“We kind of struggled making shots and just executing,” Kalaya Hall said. “The second half we just came out and focused on what our identity is and that was defense, so we just locked down and the defense turned into offense.”

Hall scored seven points during the fourth-quarter run, part of a game-high 21-point effort that also included four rebounds, four assists and a career-high six steals.

Nadiya Hairston led Lees-McRae with 19 points and Kirsten Watt scored six points with five rebounds.

Lees-McRae took a 10-7 first-quarter lead in the midst of a stretch of over six minutes without a Braves basket; Smith ended that drought with a 3 at the 1:46 mark of the first quarter. A Hall layup in the final minute of the period gave UNCP a 13-11 lead going to the second quarter.

Smith hit two more 3s to stretch the lead to 19-11 with 8:28 left in the half; Nadiya Hairston hit two of her own for Lees-McRae to cut the Braves lead back to 21-19. But the Bobcats did not score the last 5:05 of the half, while Russell scored the Braves’ last four points of the period, making it a 25-19 score at intermission.

“If we would’ve been down six going into half, I don’t think there would’ve been any panic with this team,” Haskins said. “They just keep playing, keep grinding it out and find a way to win. … There’s some tough games coming up and we’re going to have to have that resilience and play through some things, and not get frustrated but just keep playing.”

The Braves play Wednesday at I-95 rival Francis Marion, with tipoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.