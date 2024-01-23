WINSTON-SALEM — Moureen Kimaiyo took home second place in the women’s 3000m, while Jackline Kosgei and Gabe Blackwelder each finished fifth in the women’s 3000m and men’s one mile, respectively, at Sunday’s JDL Flat Is Fast Invitational in Winston-Salem.

Blackwelder set a new personal best in the process, with a 4:37.62 in the mile run, while Jamar Best established a new personal best in the long jump at 5.30m.

On the women’s side, Kathryn Anderson finished eighth in the mile run, while also setting a new personal best at 5:24.15, while Karen Piro also set a new personal best in the mile with a time of 6:11.11.

The Braves will be back in action Friday and Saturday, January 26-27, as they head back to Winston-Salem to take part in the Camel City Invitational.