PEMBROKE — A testament to hard work in the classroom, Raydarius Freeman has been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America team, officials announced Tuesday.

The announcement marks just the third season that the Black & Gold have been represented on the distinguished list, but the first since 2013. Freeman becomes just the third player from the program to earn the recognition joining Ben DeCelle (2012, 2013) and Wes Carter (2013).

Freeman started in all 10 games and logged a total of 51 tackles (28 solo). The transfer recorded 17 tackles for a loss of 51 yards while also registering seven sacks for a total of 32 yards. The Belhaven native forced three fumbles and recovered a fumble this season.

The Academic All-America program, selected by College Sports Communicators, is the longest-running and most prestigious academic and athletic award for student-athletes. All nominees must have a grade point average of 3.5 or above and be a starter or important reserve. The laurel is widely considered to be the most prestigious academic honor that can be bestowed upon a collegiate student-athlete.

Freeman maintained a 3.92 GPA and is majoring in political science. This is Freeman’s second academic all-America recognition, but his first with the Black & Gold. The senior was one of 17 student-athletes who have earned the honor for multiple years.