ST. PAULS — With baseball season set to begin in the coming weeks, the St. Pauls program will do so with a new, young face at the helm.

Bladen Strickland, 24, has been named as the Bulldogs’ head coach, replacing Matthew Hunt.

“I think it’s all the young talent that we’ve got (that makes it a good fit),” Strickland said. “I’ve always known they had a lot of athletes, so that kind of makes it an easier transition. With me being so young, me being 24, being around younger guys I can go ahead and set the culture, set the standard that I need for the team for the future. … I’m thankful to (St. Pauls Principal Jason) Suggs for having me; I’m thankful to God for it all. I’m humbled and blessed about it.”

Strickland comes to St. Pauls after serving as a varsity assistant coach and JV head coach at Purnell Swett, where he also led the Rams’ weight training program. Last summer, he was head coach of the Fayetteville Chutes in the Old North State League, a summer league for collegiate players. He is teaching physical education at St. Pauls.

“He’s got a lot of youth, a lot of passion for the game,” St. Pauls athletic director Eric Sanders said. “The work that he did at Purnell Swett, I think that’ll transfer over, and he’ll be able to reach some of the kids and motivate them, and hopefully get more involved with the sport at that level.”

“We wanted somebody young and energetic to come in, fresh eyes,” St. Pauls Principal Jason Suggs said. “He comes from a baseball background, and I liked his energy and his passion.”

Strickland graduated from Barton in 2022 after playing baseball at the school; he also played collegiately at Southeastern Community College. He graduated from Purnell Swett in 2017.

“He just stood out because I’ve followed him over the years, he’s a college athlete wanting to come home,” Suggs said. “He’s somebody local. Anytime I can give a chance for somebody local to come back, it’s always good to bring somebody home.”

Strickland takes over a St. Pauls program that has reached the 2A state playoffs in each of the last two seasons, including a third-round run in 2022.

“I’m looking to create some more momentum for the future, with us being so young,” Strickland said. “I do have some talent, I do have some pieces that I’m very high on. I think we’re going to be very good late in the season, and I think we can make a run in the playoffs.”

Hunt stepped down from coaching the program last fall as he left the teaching profession; he had been the team’s coach since the start of the 2018 season. Hunt also served as the school’s athletic director from 2015-22.

“A big congratulations to the new coach, Bladen,” Hunt said. “He does have a young team, but with that he can pretty much leave his imprint. He’s got a lot of work to do; I tried to leave everything, with the field, leave everything nice and neat for him so he can walk right in and leave his imprint.”

“Matt did a wonderful job with the program,” Sanders said. “He’s looking at new opportunities for him, and for his family for that matter, and we appreciate everything he’s done for the program and how we’re in a good place athletically, definitely for baseball and the other sports as well. I definitely appreciate everything he’s done, and he definitely helped me with my transition (to athletic director) as well.”

