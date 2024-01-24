BLADENBORO — The St. Pauls boys basketball team dropped a 51-29 decision in Tuesday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference game at West Bladen.

West Bladen (14-1, 3-0 Southeastern) led St. Pauls (7-10, 0-3 Southeastern) by a 13-7 score after one quarter. The Knights held a 23-15 halftime advantage and led 41-22 at the end of the third.

Tyson Thompson scored 10 points with two assists for St. Pauls, Markeon Fletcher had six points, six rebounds and two steals and Tykeem Oxendine had five points. Jamarcus Smith grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Lady Bulldogs win at West Bladen

The St. Pauls girls basketball team defeated West Bladen 68-29 in Tuesday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference battle.

St. Pauls (9-4, 2-1 Southeastern) led 18-2 over West Bladen (4-8, 0-3 Southeastern) after the first quarter, 38-13 at halftime and 54-24 at the end of the third quarter.

Jashontae Harris scored 19 points with three steals for St. Pauls, Zhariana Shipman had 13 points with five rebounds and four steals, Ava Monroe scored eight points with five rebounds and three steals and Zakoreya Davis had eight points with six rebounds.

St. Pauls hosts Clinton on Friday.