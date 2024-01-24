Fairmont’s Zariyah Locklear, left, drives towards the basket as Red Springs’ Sabria McPhatter (35) and Monica Washington, behind McPhatter, defend during Tuesday’s game in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — In what seemed like a game of free throws early and throughout most of the game, the Fairmont boys basketball team managed to pick up an electrifying win over Red Springs Tuesday night. It was a battle from start to finish, and it was Fairmont coming with the 41-39 win through a defensive finish.

“It was a hard-fought win,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “Anytime you come down to Red Springs and walk out with a win, you earned it. And these guys (Red Springs) tried to take care of their home court and they know how big this game was. It was a big win whether it was one, two points or 20 points doesn’t matter.”

Kaedon Porter’s go-ahead basket plus the foul gave the Red Devils (7-10, 2-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference) the 38-37 lead with less than two minutes to go. Landon Cummings of Fairmont (13-3, 3-0 Southeastern) responded with a basket of his own to tie the game at 39-39. With time winding down Ty’Rek Thompson drove to the basket and laid it in to give Fairmont the 41-39 lead with just sixteen seconds remaining. From there the Red Devils couldn’t get a shot off in time.

“(McNair) was drawing up play and telling us to stay solid on defense,” Naishon Davis said on the timeout at the end of the game.

“I would tell them to relax, settle down, the next foul be shooting free throws just to play,” McNair said. “Solid man-to man defense. Not to gamble, we weren’t going to let (Porter) beat us tonight. So, we try to take the ball out of his hands and make somebody else score.”

“We didn’t capitalize on free throws, started turning the ball over and wasn’t being aggressive,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “Our guards didn’t finish in clutch moments and made a couple turnovers and Fairmont took advantage of that. Congrats to coach Montell McNair on the hard-fought win.”

The Golden Tornadoes and Red Devils remained locked in a defensive battle with the only points coming at the free-throw line before Fairmont managed to get its first field goal with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter and then Red Springs got its first field goal as time expired in the quarter. Fairmont led 12-7 heading into the second quarter.

The Red Devils managed to put together a scoring run to cut the Golden Tornadoes’ lead down to 14-13 but back-to-back baskets by Fairmont pushed the lead out to 18-13. The Golden Tornadoes closed the first half of basketball out with a 5-2 spurt to take a 23-15 lead into the locker room.

Fairmont came out the second half swinging, wasting no time gaining a 10-point lead over Red Springs. Down 27-17 the Red Devils managed to cut the lead in half down to 35-28 at the end of the third. From there a 7-2 run in favor of the Red Devils made it a two-point game with Fairmont leading 37-35 with just under five minutes to go.

Davis led the way for the Golden Tornadoes finishing with 20 points and five rebounds. Xavier Johnson followed with seven points and six rebounds. Cummings finished the night with six points and four rebounds.

“(It was) just getting to my spots, coaches telling me where to be and just trusting my teammates, getting me the ball,” Davis said.

For the Red Devils, they were led in scoring by Porter with 19 points and five rebounds. Makhi Arthur followed with eight points and three rebounds and Justice McMillian finished with five points and seven rebounds.

Fairmont will hit the road for a tough test against West Bladen on Friday, with the teams playing for the conference lead. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be another battle, West Bladen is really good, and they have been showing that all year long,” McNair said. “We’ve been up and down. We’re going to get everything clicking together offense and defense on Friday night to play and beat them.”

Red Springs will take on Midway at home with tipoff for that game also set for 7:30 p.m.

“We’ve got Midway at home, got to take care of business here at home because we finish with two of the top three teams (in the conference) on road to end the season,” Patterson Jr. said.

Lady Tornadoes cruise by Red Devils

The Fairmont girls basketball team picked up a Southeastern Athletic Conference win Tuesday night when they took on the Red Springs Red Devils. The Golden Tornadoes started off hot and never surrendered the lead en route to a 56-15 win.

“They came out and played hard and gave a lot of effort,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “The biggest takeaway is that they’re growing. Usually when we come off a tough game, we don’t necessarily do well whether we win or lose the tough game. They’re starting to play real good out of the first quarter. They were communicating well. I’m excited because when they work so hard in practice, they’re excited to play. So those things mean a great deal to me as a coach.”

The Golden Tornadoes (15-2, 3-0 Southeastern) jumped out to a 9-0 lead early before the Red Devils (2-12, 0-3 Southeastern) scored their first points of the game with 3:14 to go in the first quarter. The Golden Tornadoes led 16-2 entering the second quarter. Fairmont’s defense continued to be a factor holding the Red Devils to just six points in the second quarter and extending their lead to 28-8 entering the locker room.

“When it comes to full court pressure, once again it goes back to that communication and to being able to communicate the full length of the court with your teammates and keep the offensive players in front of you,” Thompson said. “It just says a big deal about their communication. I feel like that excites them and gets their energy going.”

The runs didn’t stop for Fairmont, starting the second half off with an 8-2 run to push their lead to 38-10 and then closing things out in the third with a 17-4 run to head into the fourth with a 53-14 lead.

Taniya Simms led the way for the Golden Tornadoes finishing with 17 points and five rebounds. Miah Smith finished with 14 points and three rebounds. Niah Smith finished the night with 12 points and one rebound.

“I just had to get my teammates involved and moving the ball around and then it’ll come to me,” Niah Smith said. “Coach came and told us from second half that we had to step it up and that’s what we did.”

For the Red Devils they were lead in scoring Monica Washington with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Fairmont will hit the road this Friday night when they take on West Bladen, while Red Springs hosts Midway. Tipoff for both games is set for 6 p.m.