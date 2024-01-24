FLORENCE, S.C. — Sometimes it’s just not your night.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team had its chances in Wednesday’s road game at I-95 rival Francis Marion, but couldn’t convert on the offensive end and caught some bad breaks defensively, leading to a 63-57 loss at the Smith University Center.

“I think when you’re down and trying to come back, you’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “I just remember, we had four plays in transition where it looked like we had an advantage, and it ended up the in bleachers, just making poor decisions. We missed a couple open 3s, we missed five free throws in the last three or four minutes. And those, in a six-point game, are huge.”

UNCP (12-6, 7-2 CC) cut the Patriots’ lead to 46-45 with the first basket of the fourth quarter, a Courtney Smith 3-pointer. Francis Marion (12-5, 7-1 Conference Carolinas) then responded with two straight baskets for Lauryn Taylor and then back-to-back triples by Aniyah Oliver to take a 56-47 lead at the 5:43 lead.

The Braves never got closer than a five-point margin the rest of the way despite a nine-point fourth quarter for Smith. That came as UNCP missed several high-percentage looks from the floor; Kalaya Hall, the conference’s leading free-throw shooter, was also 1-for-5 at the line down the stretch. The Braves were collectively 8-for-13 at the charity stripe in the fourth.

“We went to the line 23 times, but we missed seven of them,” Haskins said. “Particularly the people we had at the line, Kalaya and Zaria (Clark), who are 80% free-throw shooters. So it was kind of the story of the game. They made shots when they needed to, and we just didn’t take advantage of opportunities.”

UNCP had a chance to get as close as a two-point deficit inside the final minute after Smith hit two free throws and the Patriots turned over the ensuing inbounds pass. But the Braves did not score on the possession, missing a 3-point try before Hall was fouled and missed both attempts at the line.

Francis Marion hit multiple shots at the end of the shot clock during the fourth quarter and also had multiple shots fall in after hanging on the rim.

“I didn’t think our defense was that bad; I thought (Trinity Adams) and Taylor played very well, and hit some good shots,” Haskins said. “A couple times they had some great shots at the end of the shot clock. Fadeaway jumpers; one from about 16 feet, one from eight or 10 feet. They shot 36%, which is a little above our (defensive) average, but this is a good offensive team so I don’t feel bad about that.”

Adams scored 19 points to lead Francis Marion, and grabbed five rebounds. Lauryn Taylor had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Patriots; Kiana Lee added 11 points with three assists and Jada Richards had 10 points with four assists.

Hall led UNCP with 15 points and had seven rebounds, Smith scored 12 points and Clark had 12 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Lillian Flantos scored eight points with eight rebounds and five assists, which tied a career high.

The first half was closely contested throughout, with a brief 40-second stretch when the Braves held a five-point advantage midway through the first quarter coming as the only time that either side held a lead of more than three points. UNCP led 10-5 after back-to-back triples from Kalaya Hall and Kelci Adams; Francis Marion came back to tie the score at 15-15 before Hall hit one free throw with two seconds left in the quarter to take a 16-15 lead.

The Braves led 21-18 after a Zaria Clark turnaround jumper with 5:26 left in the first half; the Patriots outscored the Braves 10-4 over the rest of the period to take a 28-25 halftime lead.

Triples by Aniah McManus, Flantos and Smith propelled a 13-4 run that gave UNCP at 38-32 lead with 5:42 left in the third. The Patriots answered with a 14-4 run, sparked by nine points in the stretch from Trinity Adams, to take a 46-42 lead to the fourth quarter.

Falling a game behind the Patriots in the loss column in the Conference Carolinas East Division race, UNCP travels to North Greenville Saturday for a 2 p.m. tilt.

“They’re a good team, much better,” Haskins said. “They’ve got two transfers that make a difference and the kids they had are better. They’re a good defensive team, so we’ve got to score consistently.”

