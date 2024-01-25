FLORENCE, S.C. — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team’s Wednesday opponent entered the night inside the top 10 nationally in Division II in scoring.

But through the early portions of the second half against Francis Marion, it was the Braves who showed a terrific efficiency on the offensive end. UNCP pulled away through that stretch on its way to a 91-72 win at the Smith University Center.

“I was proud of how we executed with JaJuan (Carr) out,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said, referencing an ankle injury that will have Carr sidelined about one week. “He’s kind of our primary ball handler for our motion (offense), and I knew with him out we were going to have to call more sets than usual, so we just kind of came out in our sets and that’s what we ran. The guys executed the offense that we called, for the most part, pretty well.”

Through the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Braves (14-4, 8-1 Conference Carolinas) made 12 of their 16 field-goal attempts, went 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and assisted on 10 of their 12 makes from the floor. This resulted in a 40-34 halftime lead ballooning to 72-56 with 10 minutes to go.

“It turns out when you pass the ball to your teammates, it’s good,” Richards joked. “That’s a big emphasis we had after our last game when we really didn’t do a good job sharing the basketball, that was a big key coming in. We still had too many turnovers, but when you have as many or more assists it kind of alleviates a lot of that. … I’m almost more proud of not only how they scored, but I’m proud of their assists. (Javonte Waverly had) four assists, one turnover; Bradlee Haskell had seven assists, no turnovers. And Nygell Verdier five assists, two turnovers.”

“Pass up a good shot for a great shot,” Waverly said. “That’s how basketball works.”

Francis Marion (8-9, 6-3 CC) went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line over the first three minutes of the period to cut the Braves’ lead to 42-39; UNCP then went on a 15-4 run, led by three baskets by Amare Miller and two, including a 3, from Javonte Waverly, to take a 57-43 lead with 14:39 to go.

The Patriots cut the Braves’ lead back to 59-51 after a Tionne Rollins triple at the 12:41 mark, but the Braves quickly got two buckets each from Waverly and Elijah Cobb, a 3 by Josh Berenbaum and three Bradlee Haskell free throws to take the 16-point lead at the halfway point of the second half.

Waverly scored 10 points in the stretch as part of a team-high 19-point total,

“Honestly, just getting defensive stops to score the ball,” Waverly said. “My team kept finding me when I got open, I kept those shots up, they kept faith in me.”

The Braves defense had just as strong a night, holding a Patriots unit that averaged 91.1 points per game to nearly 20 points below their season average. Francis Marion’s 35.0% shooting mark from the field was the team’s second-lowest percentage this season.

“I was happy how we guarded,” Richards said. “It’s not necessarily points per game that we look at; we look at percentages, and I thought we did a good job for the most part. They’re an extremely talented team. They’ve got guys that can make shots all over, inside, outside, all over the court, so we knew it was going to be a tall task coming in here, but I thought for the most part we were locked in really consistently.”

“We emphasized their points per game and trying to stop what they were doing, and that’s what we did today,” Miller said. “We take pride in our defense; it always starts on the defensive side and it translates to offense.”

While the Braves weren’t quite as efficient over the last 10 minutes, they continued to build the lead; UNCP led 77-60 after a Haskell layup with 7:11 remaining, then provided a dagger when Amare Miller fired up a 3 at the end of the shot clock and found the net, his first made triple all season, for an 81-60 advantage at the 5:36 mark.

“That was a great moment,” Miller said. “First one of the year. The whole momentum just switched after that; that was great.”

Behind Waverly, Cobb finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Braves, Haskell had 13 points to go with his seven assists, Dallas Gardner scored 11 points and Miller had 11 points with 11 rebounds.

Miller finished with a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, his best game in both categories since his 24-point, 14-rebound performance in the season opener Nov. 4 against Emporia State.

“I focused on defense and rebounding, tried to stay in the game longer,” Miller said. “That’s kind of my role on this team, so when I’m doing that I get to stay on the floor longer.”

Rollins led Francis Marion with 21 points and had four rebounds. Ibrahim Wattara scored 12 points with three assists, Bryce Beamer had 12 points with six rebounds and Horaces Jacques Jr. netted 10 points.

Francis Marion opened the game with a 5-0 spurt; UNCP outscored the Patriots 28-15 over the next 12 minutes to take a 28-20 lead with 6:26 left in the first half. Waverly, Cobb and Haskell each scored six points for the Braves in the span.

The Patriots pulled to within a point at 31-30 after a 10-3 spurt that included six straight points from Wattara. UNCP outscored Francis Marion 9-4 over the last 3:29 of the half to take their six-point halftime lead.

Leading the Conference Carolinas East Division standings by two games over Francis Marion and Barton after Wednesday’s results, the Braves return to action with another road contest on Saturday at North Greenville. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. in Tigerville, South Carolina.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.