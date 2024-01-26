LUMBERTON — The Lumberton High School boys and girls wrestling teams will each host dual-team state playoff matches on Saturday.

Lumberton’s boys will host first- and second-round matches in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s state playoffs. The Pirates are the No. 2 seed in the 4A East Region and will wrestle against No. 15 Garner Magnet in the first round at noon on Saturday.

No. 7 Corinth Holders and No. 10 Jordan will meet at the same time, also in Lumberton, and the two first-round winners will proceed to face each other in a second-round match.

The second-round winner will advance to compete in the third round and regionals on Wednesday. The dual-team state championships will be contested Saturday, Feb. 3 in Greensboro.

While this season is the first year that girls wrestling has been officially sanctioned by the NCHSAA, the association is not sanctioning state playoffs; instead, the North Carolina Wrestling Coaches Association is organizing a state tournament.

Lumberton is the No. 4 seed in a six-team field and will face No. 5 South Brunswick in a quarterfinal match at 5 p.m. Saturday. The winner will face No. 1 Havelock in a semifinal Tuesday at Eastern Guilford.