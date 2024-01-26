HOPE MILLS — The Purnell Swett boys and girls basketball teams each earned United-8 Conference road wins Thursday at Gray’s Creek.

The Rams boys beat the Bears 61-54.

Purnell Swett (4-11, 2-5 United-8) held a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and led 35-13 at halft and 44-18 at the end of the third quarter.

Jodi Freeman led the Rams with 19 points and eight rebounds, Tim Locklear had 14 points, six rebounds, two assits and two steals and Collin Sampson scored 10 points with five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Zeek Reed and Ashton Dorsey each scored 15 points to lead Gray’s Creek (3-11, 3-4 United-8).

Purnell Swett had lost nine of its previous 10 games.

The Lady Rams’ victory over Gray’s Creek came with a final score of 44-34.

Niyah Locklear scored 19 points to lead Purnell Swett (5-11, 3-4 United-8), Kamryn Locklear had nine points and Alexis Locklear added seven.

Rams fall to Pine Forest

A night earlier, the Purnell Swett boys lost 71-38 in a home nonconference tilt against Pine Forest.

Pine Forest (10-7) led the Rams 15-8 after one quarter, 36-20 at halftime and 57-30 at the end of the third quarter.

Tim Locklear scored nine points to lead Purnell Swett, Zach Harris had seven points and Collin Sampson and Jodi Freeman each scored six.

Dwayne Johnson led the Trojans with 15 points, Angelo Jones scored 14 and Nehemiah McDonald netted 13.

In Wednesday’s girls game, Pine Forest topped the Lady Rams 54-29.

Purnell Swett plays Tuesday at Cape Fear.