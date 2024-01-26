Purnell Swett’s Jodi Freeman, center left, signs to play college football at North Carolina A&T State University during a ceremony Friday in Pembroke. He is pictured with his family and Purnell Swett coaches and administration.

PEMBROKE — As he stood, towering over the room, Jodi Freeman expressed his gratitude to his family, coaches and teammates. The rest of the dozens gathered in the Purnell Swett High School cafeteria waiting in suspense.

Then Freeman pulled down the zipper of his jacket to unveil the blue and gold colors of his chosen school, sparking a long applause of approval and pride from those closest to the Rams senior.

Freeman announced his commitment to and subsequently signed to play college football with North Carolina A&T State University during a ceremony Friday at Purnell Swett, picking the Aggies over a crowded field of schools who courted his services.

“My first two years I didn’t think I was going to be able to play football,” Freeman said. “For me to be able to dominate, and then to be able to go play at the next level, it’s a huge blessing. It’s something that every kid dreams of. I just pushed. Young kids, people my age — just keep pushing and things are eventually going to work out.”

The 6-foot-7, 360-pound offensive lineman becomes the Rams’ first Division-I football signee since Chandler Brayboy was a part of Elon’s 2019 signing class.

“They’re getting a hoss in Jodi. A really good football player, and beyond football, they’re getting a really good person,” Purnell Swett football coach Josh Deese said. “We’re always excited no matter what level, but for him to go Division-I, it’s a big thing for the community, it’s a big thing for him and it’s a big thing for the football program.”

Freeman was an East-West All-Star Game selection last fall after his senior season with the Rams, and also participated in the Blue-White All-American Game held in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Located in Greensboro, North Carolina A&T competes in the Colonial Athletic Association in the Football Championship Subdivision of Division I (formerly Division I-AA). The Aggies program emerged from a field of offers that included Division-I FCS schools Campbell and Presbyterian, Division-II programs UNC Pembroke, Fayetteville State, Barton, Chowan, Fairmont State, Wingate and junior-college program Louisburg. He also had several Division-I preferred walk-on offers.

“When I went there, the campus was a little better than I thought it was going to be, I met with the coaches, I loved all of them, and I had a chance to hang out with the players and it showed me that I can actually fit in there, get along with the players,” Freeman said. “And as far as experience with the coaches, I feel like they know what it takes to get me to the league.”

While Freeman certainly exhibits the size to compete at the college level, much of his recruitment happened relatively late in the process.

“It started off slow, because I really didn’t start progressing until my 11th-grade year,” Freeman said. “But then once it clicked and God allowed me to get that first offer, things started blowing up from there.”

“Just thinking back to his ninth-grade year, I never would have thought this day would come,” Deese said. “But it’s a testament to his work ethic in the weight room and in the offseason that he was able to get here today. He has a motor that’s non-stop.”

After the Rams program won four total games through Freeman’s first three years of high school, the team improved to a 5-6 record and a state playoff berth in his senior season last fall. Freeman hopes his signing as a Division-I athlete can help springboard the program to future success.

“We have kids that should come here that don’t want to come here because they think it’s going to be a losing program over here, instead of taking their talents and flipping things around,” Freeman said. “I feel like this is just a huge step up for Purnell.”

Freeman is also a varsity basketball player for the Rams; his signing happened to come less than 24 hours after a career game on the hardwood, scoring 18 points with seven rebounds in a 61-54 conference win over Gray’s Creek.

