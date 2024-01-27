BLADENBORO — In a battle for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference inside Ken F. Cross Gymnasium Friday, visiting Fairmont struggled over the last three quarters in a 66-35 loss to West Bladen.

Fairmont (12-4, 3-1 Southeastern) led 13-7 after one quarter. West Bladen (15-1, 4-0 Southeastern), though, outscored the Golden Tornadoes 24-4 in the second quarter to take a 31-17 lead at halftime.

The Knights held a 20-12 third-quarter edge to extend their lead to 51-29, then held Fairmont to six fourth-quarter points to take the 31-point victory.

Chase Williams led West Bladen with 23 points, Hezekiah Adams scored 13, Tylik McCall had 11, Andre Moore netted eight and Jackson Pait added seven.

Issac McKellar scored 13 points and Gabriel Washington had six for the Golden Tornadoes, who saw a three-game winning streak come to an end, while West Bladen won its 13th straight game.

The teams meet again Feb. 13 in Fairmont.

Fairmont hosts Clinton on Tuesday.

Lady Tornadoes stifle West Bladen

The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 51-16 win over West Bladen Friday, staying perfect in Southeastern play.

Myasia Simms led Fairmont (16-2, 4-0 Southeastern) with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Niah Smith scored 11 points with seven assists and five steals, Taniya Simms had nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists and Miah Smith had six points, 10 steals and four assists.

West Bladen is 4-9 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

Red Springs boys top Midway

The Red Springs boys boys basketball team defeated Midway 83-53 in Southeastern play Friday.

Makhi Arthur scored 31 points and Kaedon Porter had 25 to lead Red Springs (8-10, 3-1 Southeastern).

Midway is 10-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

Red Springs hosts West Bladen Tuesday as the middle date in a five-game homestand.

Lady Red Devils earn first league win

The Red Springs girls basketball team snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 38-28 victory over Midway at home Friday.

Monica Washington scored 21 points with 15 rebounds for Red Springs (3-13, 1-3 Southeastern) and Cabanna Wilkins had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Midway is 8-7 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

Bulldogs boys stop skid, beat Clinton

The St. Pauls boys basketball team also ended a seven-game losing streak as it earned a 63-50 victory over Clinton Friday.

After a 7-7 tie at the end of the first quarter, St. Pauls (8-10, 1-3 Southeastern) led 27-19 at halftime and 48-40 at the end of the third quarter over the Dark Horses (7-7, 0-4 Southeastern).

St. Pauls plays Tuesday at Midway.

Shipman leads Lady Bulldogs past Dark Horses

St. Pauls’ Zhariana Shipman scored a career high 31 points Friday, leading the Bulldogs to a 73-35 conference win over Clinton to hand the Dark Horses their first conference loss.

St. Pauls (10-4, 3-1 Southeastern) took a 25-3 lead after the first quarter and led Clinton (10-4, 3-1 Southeastern) by a 41-16 mark at halftime. The Bulldogs led 56-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Shipman’s career night also included four rebounds. Jashontae Harris had 16 points, five assists and five steals, Ava Monroe scored six points with seven rebounds and five steals and Zalaya Gardner had five points with six rebounds and four steals.