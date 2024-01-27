TIGERVILLE, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot 53.8 percent from the field in the third quarter to help fuel a 64-60 comeback victory over North Greenville on Saturday inside Hayes Gymnasium.

The Braves (13-6, 8-2 CC) are now 5-4 when playing on the road this season and have now won all four meetings against North Greenville. The setback for the Crusaders (11-6, 5-5 CC) snapped a two-game winning streak.

UNC Pembroke used back-to-back buckets from Zaria Clark and Lillian Flantos to take a slight 6-5 lead with 7:41 on the clock in the opening period. North Greenville went on a 17-3 run to take a 22-9 advantage with just over a minute left to play in the quarter, but four straight points from Alcenia Purnell cut the deficit back to 22-13 with a triple at the buzzer.

The Crusaders took their largest lead of the afternoon, 33-17, with a layup from Amareya Turner with 3:41 left to play in the half. Both teams struggled offensively, but the Braves closed out the half on an 11-0 run and trailed 33-28 as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

Kelci Adams canned a three to chip away at the UNC Pembroke deficit, 33-31, a minute into the half, but North Greenville padded its lead, 38-31, at the 8:03 mark. Clark and Kalaya Hall sparked the offense with a 6-0 run as UNCP trailed 40-39 with 3:42 left in the quarter. Clark’s layup gave the Braves a 43-42 lead with two minutes on the clock, and the Black & Gold held a slight 49-46 advantage heading into the final stanza.

A jumper from Zaria Clark cushioned the UNCP lead, 51-46, but NGU knotted the score at 51 apiece with the next five points with 8:17 left to play in regulation. The Crusaders regained a 56-55 lead, but a 7-0 run polished with a layup from Flantos put the Braves back out in front 62-56 with 2:15 on the clock. UNC Pembroke capitalized from the free-throw line going 9-for-12 in the frame fuel the outcome.

Hall finished with a game-high 21 points highlighted by a 15-for-17 clip from the free throw line. The senior pulled down three rebounds, dished out a pair of assists, and added a steal and a block in 33 minutes of work.

Clark posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Clark was 7-for-11 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line in 39 minutes.

Adams finished with eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal, while Aniah McManus pulled down seven rebounds, had three steals and two assists.

UNC Pembroke scored 19 points off of 15 turnovers.

The Braves connected on 24-of-29 attempts from the free throw line. The Crusaders were limited to 14 attempts from the charity stripe and made 12 of those attempts.

The Black and Gold took care of the ball as North Greenville was held to a season-low two steals.

The Braves will return to action on Wednesday when they welcome Mount Olive to Pembroke for Black Out Night and Military Appreciation Night. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Tickets can be purchased at UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.