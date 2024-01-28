TIGERVILLE, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team trailed by as many as 19 points late in the first half, but an old-fashioned three-point play from Elijah Cobb with 29 seconds remaining helped the Braves to a 71-69 victory against North Greenville on Saturday inside Hayes Gymnasium.

The Braves (15-4, 9-1 CC) have won their last five road games and the last five contests against North Greenville. The Crusaders (6-11, 2-9 CC) have now lost six out of their last seven games and fall to 4-4 when playing at home.

UNC Pembroke took an early 11-6 lead following a layup from Nygell Verdier with 14:43 on the clock. North Greenville scored the next five points to tie the score at 11, but a jumper in the paint from Cortez Marion-Holmes gave the Braves a 13-11 lead at the 13:36 mark. The Crusaders went on a 12-1 scoring run to take a 23-14 advantage, but a pair of Javonte Waverly jumpers broke the scoring drought for UNCP as the Braves trailed 23-18 halfway through the frame.

NGU shot 50.0% from the field in the half and used a 12-0 run to extend their lead out to 35-18 with 6:12 left to play in the half. Bradlee Haskell canned a 3-pointer and hit a layup at the buzzer to send the teams to the locker rooms with UNCP trailing 41-27.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Waverly and Haskell worked the UNC Pembroke deficit 46-36 with 15:15 left to play in regulation. A layup from CaDarris Sowell pushed the Crusaders lead out to 48-36, but the Braves put together a 7-0 run to make it a two-possession game, 48-44, at the 13-minute mark.

UNCP used a 12-3 run to take a slight 61-60 lead following a pair of Waverly free throws, but a triple from Sowell put the hosts on top 63-61 with 3:47 on the clock. Josh Berenbaum’s three ball with 2:18 left to play gave a 68-64 lead to UNC Pembroke, but North Greenville’s five straight points put the hosts ahead 69-68 with 47 seconds left to play.

Cobb’s 3-point play gave UNCP the lead with 29 seconds on the clock and proved to be the deciding factor as the hosts missed the final shot attempts and a pair of free throws as time expired.

Haskell matched a career-high with 22 points highlighted by a 4-for-9 clip from the perimeter. The junior nearly posted a double-double with eight rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

Waverly came off of the bench and turned in 16 points on a 6-for-12 shooting performance. Waverly grabbed a trio of rebounds, had three assists, and a block and a steal.

Cobb flirted with a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. The redshirt junior tallied a duo of steals and assists.

UNC Pembroke shot 38.7 percent from the field during Saturday’s victory. It was just the second time this season the Braves have shot under 40 percent from the floor.

The Black & Gold held a lead for just eight minutes of the matchup. UNCP’s largest lead came with 14:43 left to play in the first half.

The Braves posted a 24-10 advantage with second chance points and held a 21-7 advantage on the offensive glass.

UNCP scored 22 points from North Greenville’s 16 turnovers.

The Braves will return to action on Wednesday when they play host to Mount Olive for Black Out and Military Appreciation Night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Tickets can be purchased at UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.