Lumberton’s Dexter Stephens, left, wrestles against Garner Magnet’s Isaiah McFadden, right, in the 157-pound bout during Saturday’s first-round NCHSAA 4A dual-team state playoff match in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Ladarius Page, left, wrestles against Garner Magnet’s Josh Bryant, right, in the 150-pound bout during Saturday’s first-round NCHSAA 4A dual-team state playoff match in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Jalen Terry-Winston, left, celebrates after defeating Corinth Holders’ Brandon Fenty, right, in the 285-pound bout during Saturday’s second-round NCHSAA 4A dual-team state playoff match in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s James Ellison, left, wrestles against Garner Magnet’s Justin Cardona, right, in the 175-pound bout during Saturday’s first-round NCHSAA 4A dual-team state playoff match in Lumberton.

Lumberton coaches Teague Little, center, and James Bell, right, react during Treynce Campbell-Bethea’s match against Corinth Holder’s Christian Neal in the 126-pound bout during Saturday’s second-round NCHSAA 4A dual-team state playoff match in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Anderson Brayboy, right, wrestles against Garner Magnet’s Jackson Haga, left, in the 144-pound bout during Saturday’s first-round NCHSAA 4A dual-team state playoff match in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — In starting each of the two 4A dual-team state playoff matches it wrestled on Saturday, the Lumberton boys wrestling team made a quick statement.

With some of their best wrestlers taking the mat early in the lineup, the Pirates built big leads early in matches against both Garner Magnet and Corinth Holders en route to a pair of convincing victories.

Lumberton, the No. 2 seed in the 4A East Region, advances to the third round to face No. 11 Hoke County at a location to be determined. The third round and the regional final will be conducted back-to-back at the same site on Wednesday.

“Being a high seed, we knew we were going to have some lower seed teams that would have some tough individuals,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “We knew we would have a couple of tough matchups and we saw that in those matches. But overall, a good performance from our guys. We had a lot of guys step up; that’s what we’ve been talking about all week, you’ve got to rise to the occasion. And we had a couple of guys do that and that led to the dominant wins that we had.”

Lumberton topped No. 15 Garner Magnet 66-15 in the first round and defeated No. 7 Corinth Holders 61-15 in the second around.

“First, today we just prepared, we practiced every day, and it was a testament for us in our team and all of us around us, and I wanted to just go out there and make a statement to the other teams in the playoffs that we’re going to come, we’re going to wrestle and we’re just going to have fun doing it and we’re going to work hard,” said Pirates 106-pounder Alexander Moody, who pinned both his opponents on the day. “That’s what we did every day in the (team) room.”

Veterans led the way early for the Pirates in both matches. Against Garner Magnet, Matthew Foil (165 pounds) and James Ellison (175) each pinned their opponents before Jackson Buck (190) did the same in just 11 seconds, giving Lumberton an 18-0 lead.

“These teams are solid, it’s the state duals, everyone’s got a chance,” Bell said. “We said ‘set the tone early and be dominant, don’t leave any doubt, don’t leave any room for error.’ And that’s what our guys did. They listened to us this week, so we’re going to try to carry that energy on into next week.”

After Avery McNeil was pinned by the Trojans’ Ryan Baker at 215, Jalen Terry-Winston (285) pinned Jordan Cordova in 37 seconds for a 24-6 Pirates advantage.

“I opened up with an arm drag, doubled off, ran a bar and got the pin,” Terry-Winston said.

As the lineup turned over to the lightweights, Moody (106) kept the momentum going with a pin of Brady Sullivan in just over one minute to extend the team lead to 30-6.

“I just wanted to go out there and wrestle,” Moody said. “He clubbed me, so I was like, OK, if he’s going to club me I’m going to club him back. He shot in, I spun my hand, and I just got in my cradle and I locked him up for the pin.”

Travelian Hall (113) won with a 22-second pin and Damicquen Powell (120) and Trenyce Campbell-Bethea (126) each won by forfeits. Brayden Hunt then pinned 132-pound opponent Cristofer Reyer for a 54-6 Pirates lead.

“(He was) stepping up and wrestling tough,” Bell said. “That was a big thing, our young guys stepping up and getting their job done.”

Garner’s Aidan Gore pinned Cameron Karshner at 138 and Jackson Haga beat Anderson Brayboy by 13-11 decision at 144 for two of the three Trojan victories in the dual. But the Pirates finished with two more pins by Ladarius Page (150) and Dexter Stephens (157).

“(Stephens) has wrestled some varsity matches this year, but we needed him, we bumped some guys around, we had a guy injured so we had to bump,” Bell said. “We put him in the lineup and he came out and had a pretty dominant performance, went 2-0 for the day, so that was a big example of kids coming and rising to the occasion.”

Corinth Holders advanced to the second round with a 42-18 win over No. 10 Jordan simultaneous to the Pirates’ win over Garner Magnet. A short time later, two teams of Pirates met in the second round, with Lumberton once again making an early statement.

“We just wanted to set the tone, we wanted to make a statement with this team, like ‘hey, we’re coming, we’re going to dominate, and we’re just going to win this dual and go on to the other rounds,” Moody said.

Ellison (175) started it off with a win over Brendan Stevens by 10-4 decision and Buck pinned 190-pound opponent Rhett Stevens for a 9-0 dual lead. Corinth Holders’ Jachai Whitley (215) pinned Lumberton’s Avery McNeil, but the Pirates earned the maximum six points from the next four bouts to take a 33-6 lead.

Terry-Winston pinned heavyweight competitor Brandon Fenty in just over one minute.

“I was clubbing, a lot of pressure, he was backing away from me,” Terry-Winston said. “Fortunately I got a stalling call called, because he was backing up. I got in with the underhook overhook, hit a trick and pinned him there.”

Moody followed with a pin of his own against Brady Snow.

“I clubbed him right off the back, went to my professional knee pick, and that’s what I did. I asked Coach Teague (Little), I said hey, let’s cut him, so I cut him, I took him down again with the same thing,” Moody said. “I got my tilt in, cut him again, got my low single right off the bat, my bread and butter that I hit every day in practice, and just went on to there, just hit my half in the bar, and I just went out there and pinned him.”

Hall (113) also won by pin over Landon Stevens before a Powell (120) forfeit.

Christian Neal (126) got a win for Corinth Holders with an 11-9 decision over Campbell-Bethea and Damon Gainey (132) pinned Hunt, trimming the Lumberton lead to 33-15. But Karshner (138) and Brayboy (144) pinned Sergio Cortez and Jacob Allen, clinching the dual for Lumberton, who led 45-15.

Page (150) won with a 16-5 major decision against Alex Hurst, before Stephens (157) and Foil (165) ended the dual with pins.

Lumberton will now prepare for the third round, which it reached last season before a close match to Laney; the Buccaneers will be one of the four teams present at the third-round and regional final site Wednesday, with Laney and Cardinal Gibbons meeting in the match opposite Lumberton and Hoke County.

“There’s not much of a change to the game plan: keep the energy high, keep everybody in there working hard and we’re going to wrestle tough,” Bell said. “We’ve been here before, we’ve been to the third round. … A lot of the guys were on the team last year and a lot of them have been talking about doing better.”

