Lumberton’s Amy Ortiz, top, wrestles against South Brunswick’s Isabella Raygoza, bottom, in the 107-pound bout during the first round of the NCWCA dual-team state playoffs Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Nykira Purdie, top, wrestles against Havelock’s Carolina Villarreal, in the 100-pound bout during the second round of the NCWCA dual-team state playoffs Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Wyntergale Oxendine, left, wrestles against South Brunswick’s Kyla Hurlburt, right, in the 235-pound bout during the first round of the NCWCA dual-team state playoffs Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Mili Martinez-Castrejon, left, wrestles against Hoke County’s Zada English, right, in the 145-pound bout during the East Regional final of the NCWCA dual-team state playoffs Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Teresa Canady, top, wrestles against Hoke County’s Harley Hardin, bottom, in the 114-pound bout during the East Regional final of the NCWCA dual-team state playoffs Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Kylie Brigman, right, wrestles against Havelock’s Molly Jasset, left, in the 126-pound bout during the second round of the NCWCA dual-team state playoffs Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Lily Bell, right, wrestles against South Brunswick’s Sara Sparks, left, in the 138-pound bout during the first round of the NCWCA dual-team state playoffs Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Janya Rolland, background, wrestles against Havelock’s Kyndal Harris, foreground, in the 185-pound bout during the second round of the NCWCA dual-team state playoffs Saturday in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — When the referee’s hand slapped down on the mat to signify Janya Rolland had completed her pivotal pin, her teammates could not contain their excitement, jumping and screaming around the Lumberton corner to celebrate.

And with good reason — they’d just upset the top-seeded team.

The Lumberton girls wrestling team upset No. 1 Havelock in the second round of the North Carolina Wrestling Coaches Association’s girls dual-team East Regional in a dual that came down to the very last bout, with the host-team Pirates reaching the regional final before a loss to Hoke County to end the night Saturday.

“This is the first ever duals (playoffs), so anything is an accomplishment — but to come in and upset the No. 1 seed and be the regional runners-up, that’s an accomplishment,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “I’m extremely proud of these girls, just for the simple fact that two months ago, out of those nine girls, only three knew what the sport of wrestling was and what it encompassed. To go from knowing nothing to coming in and beating teams that on paper they shouldn’t have, I’m extremely proud.”

Lumberton beat Havelock 33-30 after Rolland, the Pirates’ 185-pounder, pinned Kyndal Harris in the 12th and final match of the dual in one minute and 32 seconds. Lumberton trailed 30-27 before Rolland’s pin added six points to the Pirates’ overall score.

“I’ve wrestled her, this is my third time actually, and I’ve beaten her all the time. I just go out there and wrestle hard,” Rolland said. “Not too much (pressure). My head was right.”

“You wish you would’ve had (Rolland) three years ago; just her competitive nature as an athlete is what’s gotten her this far, and I’m extremely proud of her growth and development just over these past two months,” Bell said. “She’s a competitor, she’s a fighter, she wants to get better — and it shows. She’s been in a couple high-pressure situations where she came out on top, and that just comes from working hard and just getting it done.”

Lumberton started the match with a Wyntergale Oxendine win by forfeit at 235 pounds; Nykira Purdie (100 pounds) won by 11-6 decision for a 9-0 Pirates lead.

Havelock’s Alexi Lipscomb (107) pinned Amy Ortiz before the 114-pound slot was a double forfeit. Lumberton’s Teresa Canady (120) and Kylie Brigman (126) both won by pin to give Lumberton a 21-6 advantage.

But Havelock, which entered the dual at 14-0 this season, was successful through the middle weights to take a late lead. Olivia Ready pinned Yahida Fricks at 132, Kennedie Snow pinned Lily Bell at 138 and Isabella Campbell pinned Mili Martinez-Castrejon at 145 before a Rams win by forfeit at 152, leaving Havelock with a 30-21 lead.

Edit Saavedra (165) won by forfeit for the Pirates to make it 30-27, setting the stage for Rolland’s dramatic victory.

“That was a tight match,” Bell said. “We had a game plan that we thought would help us close the gap on them, and at some points it was working and at some points it didn’t work, but in the end we came out on top and we got it done. Just to even compete against a team like Havelock — they’re one of those teams that they’ve had five, six, seven, eight girls on their teams, they’ve had full lineups for years now. To be able to say we competed and even beat that team in a dual-team atmosphere is an accomplishment.”

“To me it means that our girls went out there and wrestled hard — who cares about the outcome,” Rolland said. “They didn’t think we were going to make it this far.”

The win advanced Lumberton (10-3) into the East Regional final, in which No. 3 Hoke County (16-2) defeated the Pirates 45-24. The Bucks advanced to the state semifinals and championship, which will be held in back-to-back fashion Tuesday at Eastern Guilford.

Hoke, who beat No. 2 Laney 48-12 in the previous round, won the first two bouts against the Pirates with an Azya Monroe pin of Purdie at 100 and a forfeit at 107 for a 12-0 lead. Lumberton evened up the overall score with Canady’s pin at 114 and a Brigman (120) win by forfeit.

But the Pirates didn’t win another bout until after the match was clinched by the Bucks. Hoke County’s Jianna Gomez (126) beat Evelyn Ortiz by 12-10 decision in a hard-fought match, giving the Bucks a 15-12 overall lead, before the next four matches resulted in Hoke County wins by pin: Kierra Rush over Fricks at 132, Jada Lebron over Bell at 138, Zada English over Martinez-Castrejon at 145 and Jazzmyn Kessey over Saavedra at 152. This gave Hoke County a 39-12 lead with three bouts left, enough to seal the outcome.

Hoke County won by forfeit at 165 before the Bucks forfeited the last two matches to Rolland (185) and Oxendine (235).

“I told them, win or lose, just to accomplish what you have so far is something to be proud of, and I don’t want them to get discouraged — Hoke County’s good,” Bell said. “Hoke County has had a historically successful girls program. Honestly, I think they were underestimated in this tournament, because they also upset the No. 2, and we had wrestled a close match with Laney too.”

Lumberton began the day with a 54-15 win over No. 5 South Brunswick (15-6).

Rolland (185) began the dual with a win by forfeit and Oxendine (235) pinned Kyla Hurlburt in 15 seconds to give the Pirates a 12-0 advantage. The Cougars’ Lillian Pendergrast pinned Purdie (100) to make it 12-6, but Lumberton won the next six matches to seal the dual. Amy Ortiz (107), Canady (114) and Bell (138) won by pins while Brigman (120), Evelyn Ortiz (126) and Fricks (132) won by forfeit, making it 48-6.

After South Brunswick’s Krisa Vita won by 12-7 decision over Martinez-Castrejon at 145, Lumberton’s Saavedra (152) and South Brunswick’s Emma Yopp (165) won the last two matches by forfeit.

In the first year of girls wrestling duals being sanctioned by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the NCHSAA chose not to hold dual-team state playoffs for girls this year; instead, the NCWCA sanctioned the first-time event, with four regionals held across the state Saturday including the East Regional in Lumberton.

“I think this day in general was a big push forward for girls wrestling. I think we’re going in the right direction as a sport,” Bell said. “I would be fairly shocked to see if (the NCHSAA doesn’t) make this ‘official’ next year. Because obviously this has been a success. It was a great atmosphere, good wrestling, and I heard it was good across the state at all the wrestling regionals and it’ll probably be a good event on Tuesday in the finals.”

The NCHSAA is, though, sanctioning girls individual regionals and states. The Pirates will compete in the East Regional next weekend at Jack Britt.

“We’ll be shifting our focus (to regionals) … next week, regionals is going to be on Saturday,” Bell said. “That’ll be big. We’ll get ready for that. We’ve got some stuff we need to work on. Monday we’re going to come and and we’re going to get better at wrestling. We’ll shift our focus towards getting those individual victories now.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.