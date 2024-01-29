WINSTON-SALEM — Delsin Burkhart took second place in the 800m, while seven different Braves set new personal bests to highlight action at the two-day Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem.

Burkhart’s 800m time was the best mark in Conference Carolinas this season, while Norman Junker (third), Jack Phieffer (fourth), and Hunter Levy (10th) all turned in top-10 Conference Carolinas 3000-meter times, as well establishing new personal bests to lead the performances on the men’s side.

On the women’s side, Kathryn Anderson turned in the best 3000-meter time in the conference.

Freshmen Gary Parker and Derrick Everette each established new high marks in the weight throw. On the women’s side, newcomers Comfort Agwu and Makayla VanDusen also set new personal bests in the weight throw.

The Braves will be back in action next weekend, Feb. 2-3, as they head to Lexington, Va. to take part in the VMI Winter Relays.

Braves swimming falls to UNC Asheville

The 26th-ranked UNC Pembroke swimming team won eight events and registered a pair of NCAA B Standard times during Saturday’s meet against UNC Asheville at the Justice Center Pool.

UNC Asheville defeated UNC Pembroke 139-123.

Britta Schwengle captured the 200-yard Freestyle title with an NCAA B Standard time of 1:53.04. The sophomore also took top honors in the 500-yard Freestyle event. Benedetta Pepe Pugliese also recorded an NCAA B Standard time and took home a first-place finish in the 400-yard Individual Medley. The newcomer also won the 1000-yard Freestyle and the 200-yard Breaststroke.

Ketlyn Rodroguez Matos won the 100-yard Breaststroke and Katie Raleigh claimed the 200-yard Butterfly title.

Katie Raleigh, Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos, Rachel Carapella and Mariel Mencia Martinez bested the field in the 200-yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:47.50.

The Braves will be back in action at home for the final time this season on Feb. 3 for a Senior Day Tri-Meet with King and Converse. The meet will begin at 2 p.m. at the Sue Walsh Swimming Pool.

UNCP picked 2nd in Conference Carolinas preseason baseball poll

Coming off its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six full seasons, the UNC Pembroke baseball team was picked to finish second in the race for the 2024 Conference Carolinas championship in a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches, league officials announced Friday afternoon.

2023 D2 National Championship Tournament participants North Greenville pulled in ten first-place votes and 120 points to take the top spot, while the Black & Gold earned one first-place vote and 102 points to slot in at second. 2023 Conference Carolinas Tournament champion Mount Olive also received 102 points, while Belmont Abbey tallied 93 points to settle into the fourth position. Conference Carolinas newcomer Young Harris earned 83 points to round out the top five.

Points were compiled on a 11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Black & Gold will return six position starters and 13 pitchers off of its 2023 squad that reeled off a 39-17 record on its way to another NCAA postseason appearance. The club has added 17 newcomers as well.

UNCP will embark on its 24th season under the direction of head coach Paul O’Neil, Feb. 2-4, when they hit the road to face former Peach Belt foe, USC Aiken for a three-game set. The Braves will open up play at Sammy Cox Field the following weekend, Feb 10-11, as they host Shepherd for a three-game series.