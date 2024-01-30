MINNEAPOLIS — Darren Bowen, the former baseball standout at Red Springs High School and UNC Pembroke, has been acquired by the Minnesota Twins organization after being traded by the Seattle Mariners.

Both organizations announced the trade late Monday.

“Thank you @mariners for drafting a kid from Rob Co and letting me start my dream. Super excited to get going with the @Twins LETS ROCK!” Bowen posted Monday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Bowen, a right-handed starting pitcher, is one of four players joining the Twins in exchange for former All-Star second baseman Jorge Polanco, who heads to Seattle. The Twins also acquired major-league right-handed pitchers Anthony DeSclafani and Justin Topa, minor-league outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez and cash considerations.

A St. Pauls native who turns 23 later this week, Bowen was a 13th-round pick by the Mariners in the 2022 MLB Draft and pitched the 2023 season for the Modesto Nuts, the Mariners’ Single-A minor-league affiliate. Bowen compiled a 3.88 ERA and a 4-2 record in 55.2 innings, making 15 starts and four relief appearances with 59 strikeouts.

Bowen is expected to become a top-30 prospect in the Twins organization, according to MLB.com.

Potential minor-league affiliates where Bowen could play to start 2024 include the High-A Cedar Rapids Kernels in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and the Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in Fort Myers, Florida. The Twins organization’s minor-league pipeline is primarily based in the Midwest.

Bowen was primarily a reliever in three seasons with UNCP from 2020-22, including a nine-save season in 2022. While playing prep baseball at Red Springs, Bowen was The Robesonian’s Robeson County Pitcher of the Year in 2019.