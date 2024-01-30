PEMBROKE — The growth of the sport of wrestling has been apparent in recent years at the high school level in Robeson County, but it’s trickling down to the middle school level too.

Public Schools of Robeson County held its first county middle school championship Saturday at Purnell Swett.

“I thought everything went well. It was a great event, the fans were really into it,” PSRC Athletic Director Glenn Patterson Sr. said. “It was a great experience for me, and I’m looking forward to more teams expanding next year. … I’m hoping some of the other schools that witnessed this event will go back and encourage their kids to participate in wrestling at their schools.”

Pembroke Middle School won the team championship, compiling 103 points with their individual results throughout the day. Lumberton Junior High was second with 78, with Littlefield Middle third with 56 and Prospect Middle fourth with 40.

Pembroke had five individual champions and eight second-place finishers.

“Everybody on my team did really well,” Pembroke coach William Deese said. “They all really wrestled hard to get wins, and to eventually gain that No. 1 spot in the team standings. We’ve got a young team, but they still worked pretty hard. I’ve got some guys that it’s literally their first year wrestling. It worked out pretty well considering all that.”

The coed event saw one female winner, Littlefield’s Serenity Purdie, who won the title in the 98-pound classification.

Aaron Ellison from LJHS won the 138-pound title as was voted the event’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Other individual winners included:

— Roman Garcia, LJHS (83 pounds)

— Benjamin Ellison, LJHS (106)

— Ayden Little, Littlefield (113)

— Bryan Jones, LJHS (120)

— Kaden Locklear, Pembroke (126)

— Richard Lyon, Pembroke (132)

— Mario Flores, Pembroke (145)

— Zaylin Roberts, Littlefield (152)

— Ian Hunt, Pembroke (160)

— Shane Chavis, Prospect (170)

— Holden Locklear, Pembroke (182)

— Christopher Fullmore, Littlefield (195)

— Kalijiah McArthur, Littlefield (220)

— Silas Gamez, LJHS (heavyweight)

This season marked the second year of middle school wrestling in Robeson County; last year, teams competed in a conference with schools from Hoke, Scotland, Richmond and Anson counties. While the local schools continued competing against those counties during the season, it was decided that the Robeson County schools would be kept separate for the conference tournament, resulting in the birth of the county championship.

“The overall event I think is a great opportunity for kids around here to see wrestling and to know that they can attain that level,” Deese said. “All of it comes with some hard work, just a little bit of hard work and consistency. I think it’s really good for especially the younger kids that are watching maybe their older brother or sister and they can gain some inspiration from that, and know that it really is possible anywhere. It’s a great opportunity and everything for all the kids.”

Patterson said he expects the event — and more broadly middle school wrestling in Robeson County — will continue to grow into the future, and that the county’s high school programs could see a big benefit.

“I think the program is going to grow, and it’s great for the high schools that have wrestling for these kids to be interested in wrestling at the middle-school level; it can only make their programs better when they get there, and we’ve got four of our five high schools that have wrestling at this moment,” Patterson said. “We’re trying to encourage St. Pauls Middle and Fairmont Middle to come aboard next year and start their wrestling program at their schools. We’re looking forward to the expansion of wrestling for the next school year.”

The goal is to give local kids every possible opportunity to play school sports — even when they may not have the skills to play more mainstream sports such as football, basketball, baseball, softball and others.

“When I vowed to take on this job, I vowed to keep moving Robeson County athletics in a forward position, and I think we’re doing that,” Patterson said. “I’m looking forward to keeping expanding and trying to give our kids an opportunity to participate in some kind of sport — find their talent and enhance their talents through middle-school athletics.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.