GAFFNEY, S.C. — Sixth-ranked and visiting UNC Pembroke won seven matches and recorded three first-period pins en route to a 36-12 victory over Limestone in Conference Carolinas action Tuesday night inside the Timken Center.

The Braves (11-5, 6-1 CC) improved to 12-6 all-time against the Saints (4-6, 3-5 CC), and have now taken five of the last six duals in the matchup.

UNCP’s Logan Seliga got the Braves on the board first with an 8-4 decision in the 125 pound bout, while Logan Robinson quickly added to the lead with a first-period pin at 133 pounds. 5th-ranked 149 pounder Jake Piccirilli picked up a 14-4 major decision and 6th-ranked 157 pounder Keegan Roberson followed with a dominating tech. fall win to make it an 18-5 lead. Scott Joll stayed perfect on the year, picking up another first-period pin to stretch the lead to 24-8. Garrett Steele won via forfeit at 197 pounds, while Massimo Sullivan put the final touches on the match with a first-period pin.

The Braves will be back in action Sunday, February 4, as they head to Mount Olive for a crucial Conference Carolinas match. Wrestling action is set to begin at 5 p.m. inside Kornegay Arena.

Pepe Pugliese claims Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week

Another dominating performance against NCAA Division I UNC Asheville on Saturday has helped Benedetta Pepe Pugliese to be named as the Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week, league officials announced Wednesday.

The announcement marks the third weekly honor of the season for Pepe Pugliese.

A native of Avellino, Italy, Pepe Pugliese took top honors in the 400-yard Individual Medley, the 200-yard Breaststroke and the 1000-yard Freestyle on Saturday. The newcomer tallied an NCAA B Standard provisional time in the 400-yard Individual Medley to highlight the action.

Pepe Pugliese holds the 12th fastest time in the nation for the 400-yard Individual Medley.