PEMBROKE — The high-school athletic career of Purnell Swett senior running back Darius Bethea has been an up-and-down journey.

Perhaps the biggest up came Thursday.

Bethea signed to play collegiately at Livingstone College, an NCAA Division-II program in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association in Salisbury.

“Just the way they made me feel, how I felt when I was there (made it the right fit),” Bethea said. “They made me feel like I was part of the program, and the head coach sat and talked to me for 30 minutes or an hour, made me feel like I belonged there.”

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound back ran for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season for the Rams, earning him All-County and first-team All-Conference selections.

“They’re getting a very athletic running back,” Purnell Swett football coach Josh Deese said. “He’s very versatile.”

The challenge of Bethea’s high-school career came in a serious knee injury suffered during basketball season of his freshman year.

“When I tore my ACL my freshman year, I just thought everything was over with how long it was taking me (to recover),” Bethea said. “And then finding out that I blew my whole knee out and broke my knee cap, and knowing I wouldn’t play my ninth- or 10th-grade year really had me scared, thinking I wouldn’t ever be able to play football again. But then when I got on the field and just did it, and did everything I could, and now I got the opportunity just to play — but it was hard, but it was worth it.”

Deese says that with Bethea really just getting back to full health late in his junior season and into his senior year, the potential is endless for what he can do at the collegiate level.

“He built confidence in his knee towards the end of his junior year, and started playing the way we want Darius to play,” Deese said. “I’m just excited to see what he’s going to get with another year, building confidence in that knee. Livingstone, they definitely got a jewel; he’s going to be fairly good for those guys.”

Bethea also had an offer from St. Andrews and interest from a couple of other schools.

He becomes the second player in as many weeks from the Purnell Swett program to sign collegiately after offensive lineman Jodi Freeman signed with Division-I North Carolina A&T last Friday.

“I hope that this continues and the guys see it and they work hard to get to where Jodi and Darius are now,” Deese said. “They have the talent and they just have to believe in themselves, and Darius and Jodi have done that and they’ve worked hard to get where they’re at.”

Bethea is grateful to get to live out a dream and continue his football career collegiately.

“It’s a really big dream. I can’t explain how happy I am that I get to continue to play football at the next level. I hope to get to play it at the next level after college,” Bethea said. “I just want to thank God for helping me through this journey, and I pray that he stays with me throughout this whole journey.”

