PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke cross country athletes Moureen Kimaiyo, Norman Junker, and Elisha Kipsang were all honored for their hard work in the classroom after they were named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team, the organization announced Friday.

The individual All-Academic honor was awarded to those athletes who have compiled a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25 and finished among the top 30 percent of eligible runners at his or her regional championships and/or the top half of the field at the NCAA Championships. Junker earned the honors for the second-consecutive season, while Kimaiyo and Kipsang are both first-time recipients.

In addition, both the men’s and women’s teams were recognized on the all-academic team listing as well. In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period and compile a team score at their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers.

The release marked the 15th-straight year that the Braves have sent at least one representative to the squad, and the 12th time that the Black & Gold has sent multiple runners to the listing.