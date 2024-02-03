PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team recorded 17 hits in two games and committed just one error in the field, but fell to Kutztown and Davis & Elkins on Friday as part of the UNCP Invitational at the UNCP Softball Field.

The Braves (0-2) rallied back from a 4-1 deficit against Kutztown (2-0), but the Golden Bears scored four runs in the seventh inning to seal the 8-3 victory. UNCP used a big third inning to tie the score at 3-3 against Davis & Elkins (1-0), but the Senators plated four runs in the fifth inning to fuel the outcome in an 8-5 win.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday for the second day of the UNCP Invitational. UNCP will play Felician at 12:30 p.m. followed by a rematch with Davis & Elkins at 3 p.m.

Game One vs. Kutztown

Kutztown started the third inning with a single to center field from Leanna Schenk who then stole second. Kristin Geesey advanced the runner with a single through the left side, but a three-run blast over the center field fence from Morgan Slomkowski gave the Golden Bears a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom half, Emma Eckhart single down the left field line and advanced to third on a single to center field from Mackenzie Collins. Kynley Brewer smacked a double to the right field gap to plate a pair of runs as UNCP trailed 4-3.

Kutztown loaded the bases in the seventh inning with a trio of singles before Slomkowski lit up the scoreboard with a grand slam over the left field fence.

Marijo Wilkes had two hits with a double and an RBI for UNCP, Brewer had a double and two RBI and Purnell Swett graduate Chloe Locklear had two hits in her Braves debut. Summer Bullard (0-1), also a product of the Rams program, struck out six in six innings pitched.

Slomkowski had three hits with two home runs and seven RBIs for Kutztown and Geesey had three hits. Haley Gravish (1-0) went the distance in the circle for Kutztown with seven strikeouts.

Game Two vs. Davis & Elkins

Trinity Cossette drew a walk for Davis & Elkins in the top of the third and then stole second on the next pitch. Sharon Morales laid down a bunt for a single and advance the runner, but Linzey Allard sent one out of the park for a three-run homer as Davis & Elkins took a 4-0 lead.

Chloe Hunsinger knocked a single to left field in the Braves half of the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Kaitlyn King drew a walk, but a single up the middle from Wilkes plated Hunsinger. The Braves loaded the bases after Jai Deese was hit by a pitch, and a single to left field from MaKenna Sibbett scored a pair of runs as UNCP trailed 4-3.

In the fifth, Cossette doubled to center field and scored on a double from Sharon Morales. Lilly Saucedo singled to the center field gap to plate another run, followed by Morales stealing home. The Senators loaded the bases as Gweny Wessling drew a walk to plate another run and give Davis & Elkins an 8-3 lead.

Wilkes had three hits with a homer and two RBIs to lead the Braves, Sibbett had two hits and two RBIs and Locklear had two hits including a solo home run. Kinsley Sheppard (0-1) took the loss, striking out nine in four innings.

Morales was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Sammie Jarvis (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Senators.

Braves track and field has good showing at VMI Relays

Norman Junker took first in the 5000m, while Cameron Ferguson and Arianah Davis each finished second in the men’s and women’s long jump, respectively, to highlight a successful first day on Friday at the VMI Winter Relays.

Moureen Kimaiyo finished fourth, while Jackline Kosgei took fifth in the 5000m. Carina Fiorucci placed fourth in the pole vault, with Alycia Artman taking fifth in the weight throw. Raven Haston qualified for the 60m dash finals, while McKylee Mosby qualified for the 60m hurdles final to highlight action on the women’s side.

Hunter Levy took third in the 5000m, with Jack Phieffer (4th), Antony Kigen (5th), and Payden Lewis (6th) right behind him. The team of Delsin Burkhart, Sean Todd, Gabe Blackwelder, and Will Clancey took third in the DMR. Justin Walker took fourth in the weight throw. Tayvon Callahan qualified for the 60m hurdles final, while Braylon Brooks, Travon Morrow, and Ny’lon Fair-Steele all qualified for the 60m dash final to round out the top performers on the men’s side.

The Braves will be back in action Saturday for day two of the event Saturday, with events set to start at 9:30 a.m.