AIKEN, S.C. — UNC Pembroke erupted for 14 unanswered runs, including a seven-run top of the ninth, and Jake Inman twirled a career-best six scoreless innings in relief en route to an opening-day victory over home-standing USC Aiken on Friday night at Roberto Hernandez Stadium.

The Braves (1-0) improved to 23-1 in season openers under Paul O’Neil, and have now won four of the last five matchups with the Pacers (0-1).

The two squads will be back in action for game two of the three-game set Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

USC Aiken got on the board first, plating two runs on RBI singles from Capers Molinaroli and Luke Parker in the bottom of the first inning.

In the third, Spencer Faulkner walked, Isaias Villarreal was hit by a pitch, and Kody O’Connor tied the score at 2-2 with a two-run double to right center.

The Pacers answered back in the fourth with RBIs from Justin Byrd and Josh Sharp, but reliever Jake Inman pitched out of a jam to limit the damage.

The Braves punched right back, sending eight batters to the plate in the fifth. Chase Hudson worked an RBI walk, before Andrew Jenner scored on a passed ball. Joey Rezek provided the big knock with a 2-RBI double down the left field line to make it a 6-4 lead.

Blake Hinson tallied a pinch-hit seventh-inning single and later would score on a passed ball, while Faulkner provided a sac fly to stretch the lead to 9-4.

UNCP batted around in the ninth, and O’Connor put the final touches on his big night with a 2-run opposite field blast off the scoreboard.

O’Connor finished with three hits, including a double and a homer, and four RBIs for the Braves. Rezek had two hits with a double and two RBIs and Villareal had two hits and scored three runs. Inman (1-0) struck out seven and allowed just two hits in his stellar six innings of relief, earning the win.

Molinaroli had two hits and an RBI for USC Aiken. Caden Purvis (0-1) took the loss on the mound.

The Braves will be back in action Saturday for game two of the series against USC Aiken. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.