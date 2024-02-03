FAIRMONT — Fairmont’s Niah Smith hit a major individual milestone in the Golden Tornadoes’ 52-9 win over Midway Friday, compiling a triple-double.

The junior guard scored 16 points, dished 10 assists and had 11 steals for the accomplishment.

Fairmont (18-2, 6-0 Southeastern) held Midway (8-9, 1-5 Southeastern) to one field goal for the game. The Golden Tornadoes led 23-5 after the first quarter, 27-6 at halftime and 46-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Miah Smith scored 10 points with seven steals for the Golden Tornadoes, Taniya Simms had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Jaliyah Stephens had nine points and 11 rebounds and Myasia Simms added seven points.

Kara Beth Benton scored a 3-pointer for Midway’s lone basket and Megan Jackson hit three free throws for the Raiders.

Fairmont travels to St. Pauls for a crucial Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup Tuesday.

Tornadoes boys run past Raiders

The Fairmont boys basketball team used a big first half to earn a 67-26 win over conference foe Midway Friday at home.

Fairmont (14-4, 5-1 Southeastern) scored 26 points in each of the first two quarters, leading 26-6 after one session and 52-20 at halftime. The Golden Tornadoes held a 10-2 third-quarter edge over Midway (11-6, 2-4 Southeastern) to take a 62-22 advantage to the fourth.

Issac McKellar scored 19 points with six steals for Fairmont, Xavier Johnson scored 11 points, Naishon Davis had eight points, Tyrek Thompson netted seven points, Josiah Billings grabbed 10 rebounds and Kaiden Filmore had five steals.

Fairmont plays Tuesday at St. Pauls.

Rams fall to Jack Britt

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team dropped Friday’s home United-8 Conference contest against Jack Britt with a 51-39 final.

Jack Britt (13-7, 8-2 United-8) led Purnell Swett (4-14, 2-7 United-8) 9-6 after the first quarter, 27-18 at halftime and 37-23 at the end of the third.

Collin Sampson and Jeremiah Barnes each scored 13 points and Jodi Freeman had 12 for Purnell Swett. Kam’ron Barnes led Jack Britt with 14 points and Michael Tubbs and Ryan Lord each scored 10.

In other United-8 Conference action Friday, Lumberton’s boys team defeated South View 70-55, beating the Tigers for the second straight night in a unique back-to-back set. South View won the girls game 47-36, also completing the sweep of the consecutive matchups.