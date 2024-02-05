AIKEN, S.C. — UNC Pembroke scored two runs apiece in the first and second innings, then got six innings of excellent work from the bullpen on the way to an 8-3 victory in Game 3 to secure the sweep over USC Aiken on opening weekend.

The Braves (3-0) have now won six of the last seven matchups against the Pacers (0-3), as well as opening their season with a sweep for the second-consecutive year.

Spencer Faulkner led off the game with a walk, and would come around to score on a Kody O’Connor sac fly. Andrew Jenner would score on a Pacer error off the bat of Joey Rezek to make it 2-0 UNCP.

An inning later, Will Hood walked and later scored on a wild pitch, while O’Connor would score on another USC Aiken error to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Rezek drove in Jenner with a sixth-inning double, Morgan Padgett singled and would come around to score on a passed ball, and Jake Bradley added an RBI single to make it 8-2.

Jenner finished with three hits including a double, two runs and a stolen base. Rezek had a hit with three RBIs. Will Harris (1-0) earned the win, pitching three scoreless innings allowing just one hit with three strikeouts.

Joseph Mozingo had two hits with an RBI for the Pacers; Kevin Cox (0-1) was the losing pitcher.

Saturday vs. USC Aiken

In Saturday’s game, UNC Pembroke once again battled back from an early deficit, and then used a shutdown relief outing from Chase Jernigan to take Game 2 and clinch the series over USC Aiken with an 8-6 win.

USC Aiken got on the board first with a two-RBI double from Brock Myers in the bottom of the second.

UNCP answered right back in the next half inning, using a Jenner two-run double to knot the score at 2-2.

The Braves used RBI hit by pitches in the sixth by Jenner and O’Connor, as well as a Chase Hudson RBI walk to take a 6-4 lead.

Faulkner blasted his fourth career home run to stretch the lead to 7-4 in the eighth.

USC Aiken’s Jack Hobson cut into the lead in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run blast to make it 7-6.

Bradley’s ninth-inning RBI double scored Kasen McCawley to provide a big insurance run and provide the final score.

Jenner had two hits with a double and three RBIs, Faulkner had two hits and scored three runs and Bradley had two hits for the Braves. Chase Jernigan earned his first save of the season, pitching 1 2/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief with two strikeouts. Taylor Batten (1-0) was the winning pitcher.

Dalton Graves led USC Aiken with two hits and two RBIs and Hobson and myers each had a hit and two RBIs. Luke Parker (0-1) took the loss. \

The Black & Gold will be back in action Saturday, February 10 as they host Shepherd for a doubleheader at Sammy Cox Field. First pitch is set for noon.