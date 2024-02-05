PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke softball team won a game each on Saturday and Sunday, beating Felician on Saturday and West Virginia State on Sunday, while dropping a decision against Davis & Elkins on both days as part of the UNCP Invitational.

Combined with two losses in Friday’s tournament play, the Braves finished the season-opening event with a 2-4 record.

Sunday, the Braves put together a seventh inning rally in the opening game against Davis & Elkins, but were unable to complete the comeback and lost 3-2. The Black & Gold used timely hitting against West Virginia State and a three-run sixth inning helped UNCP to a 4-0 victory in the nightcap.

Saturday, UNCP defeated Felician 7-0 with a complete-game performance from Kinsley Sheppard to start the day, but fell 13-5 to Davis & Elkins after stranding 11 runners on base.

MaKenna Sibbett totaled 11 hits and six RBIs through the six tournament games for the Braves and Marijo Wilkes had eight hits and scored seven runs. Chloe Hunsinger hit two home runs in the event.

The Braves will travel to Hickory on Wednesday to face Lenior-Rhyne. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 2 p.m. at Bears Field.

Sunday vs. West Virginia State

Mackenzie Collins got the fifth inning started with a leadoff double to centerfield and reached third after a wild pitch. A single from Hunsinger to left field scored Collins to give UNCP a 1-0 lead.

The Braves put runners on first and second in the sixth after singles from Sibbett and Emma Eckhart. A bases clearing triple from Collins scored both Sibbett and Eckhart, and Collins stole home moments later to put UNCP ahead 4-0.

Collins had two hits, with a double and a triple, and two RBIs, Sibbett and Kynley Brewer each had two hits and Hunsinger had a hit and an RBI for the Braves. Katie Neel (1-0) earned the win in the circle with four hitless, scoreless innings of relief.

Emele Clark and Autumn Thompson each had hits for West Virginia State (1-3), and Thompson (0-1) was the losing pitcher.

Sunday vs. Davis & Elkins

In the top of the sixth, Lilly Saucedo singled up the middle and advanced to second on an infield single from Allison Cuellar. Saucedo advanced to third on a throwing error and Cuellar stole second base on the next pitch. Trinity Cossette grounded out to second, but drove in a run to give Davis & Elkins (4-0) a 3-0 lead.

UNC Pembroke put runners on first and second in the sixth inning after back-to-back singles from Wilkes and Jai Deese. Chloe Locklear reached on a fielding error that allowed Wilkes to score as UNCP trailed 3-1.

In the Braves’ final turn at bat, Kaitlyn King reached via a fielding error and then stole second. Brewer put down a bunt to reach first, but a throwing error allowed King to score. Brewer reached third in a wild pitch, but the Braves were unable to score a run.

Summer Bullard (0-3) took the loss for UNCP despite nine strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Jules Gutierrez had three hits including a double for the Senators, with Saucedo earning two hits with an RBI. Sammie Jarvis (2-0) was the winner and Saylor Kneeland earned her first save of the season.

Saturday vs. Davis & Elkins

Davis & Elkins’ Sharon Morales started the first inning by reaching after a fielding error and then stole second. Linzey Allard drew a walk as Morales advanced on a wild pitch to put runners on the corner. Anjolina Gutierrez doubled to center followed by a single up the middle from Ashlyn Zapach to plate a pair of runs.

Kaitlyn King drew a walk, stole second and then advanced to third after a ground out in the bottom of the first. MaKenna Sibbett scored King with a single through the right side.

Trinity Cossette beat out an infield single in the second inning and scored on a double down the left field line from Alyssa Hayes. Sharon Morales knocked a single to left field to score Hayes, as Morales scored later in the inning to give the Senators a 5-1 lead.

Sibbett was 4-for-4 for to lead UNCP at the plate, with a double and an RBI; Collins was 2-for-2 with a triple and Hunsinger hit a solo home run. Deese had two hits, including a triple and two RBIs. Bullard took the loss.

Gutierrez and Hayes each had three hits for the Senators, with an RBI for Gutierrez and two for Hayes. Allard had two hits and two RBIs. Vanessa Hunt (1-0) earned the win.

Saturday vs. Felician

In the bottom of the second inning, Locklear got the inning started by reaching on a throwing error by the third baseman. Eckhart reached after being hit by a pitch, but Hunsinger lit up the scoreboard with a three-run blast over the right field fence.

Wilkes ripped a third-inning double into the outfield gap and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Sibbett beat out an infield single to score Wilkes, as Sibbett scored on an Eckhart single down the left field line.

Sheppard (1-1) struck out nine in her seven innings in the circle to earn the win. Sibbett had three hits with a double and an RBI, and Hunsinger and Deese also made their mark on the game with their homers.

Mia Martinez had a double to lead Felician (1-5) at the plate. Mikayla Brown (0-1) was the losing pitcher.