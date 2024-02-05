FAYETTEVILLE — Three girls wrestlers from Lumberton and one from Purnell Swett took home regional titles at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s East Regional tournament held Saturday at Jack Britt in Fayetteville, while a total of six local wrestlers qualified for the state tournament with top-four finishes.

Lumberton’s Teresa Canady (114 pounds), Kylie Brigman (120) and Wyntergale Oxendine (235) and Purnell Swett’s Iyanna Crawford (132) each took first in their individiual classifications. Janya Rolland (185) took second for the Pirates, while the Rams’ Savannah Oxendine (165) finished fourth to advance.

Behind its four state qualifiers, Lumberton took third in the team competition, finishing with 101 points behind first-place Hoke County, with 158, and second-place Jack Britt, with 119.5. Purnell Swett finished ninth with 49 points.

“Our girls had a good tournament,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “Our young girls, even though none of those younger first-year girls made it in, they still had a good learning experience, just getting used to this type of tournament being in their first regionals. But our four finalists had a good weekend of wrestling.”

Canady, Wyntergale Oxendine and Crawford each won regional titles for the second straight year.

Canady (40-3 this season) became the first female wrestler with 100 wins for the Pirates program with her first-round pin of Leesville Road’s Devin Hardy.

“Being the first girl to do it at Lumberton really sets the tone for our program, which also shows, I started my sophomore year, so it shows how much you can come and be able to do,” Canady said.

“It’s just a testament to her buying in and wrestling all those matches,” Bell said. “A lot of her early matches, she wrestled boys and girls, she got a combination of both. But sticking with it, doing a lot of the work in the offseason and the preseason, going places like Fargo and national duals with USA Wrestling, just putting the time in.”

Canady also won with pins in her next two matches, the second round against Hoke County’s Harley Hardin and the semifinals against Panther Creek’s Sofia Ortiz. Canady beat Garner’s Addison Gore by 7-2 decision in the championship match, scoring three points in the final minute with an escape and a takedown to pull away.

Wyntergale Oxendine (34-0) continued a streak in which every contested match she’s wrestled this season has resulted in a pin. All three pins in the regional tournament came in less than one minute.

“My first match, I pinned the girl with a cradle. For my semifinals match, I wrestled and I pinned her with a half (Nelson). For my finals match, I also pinned a girl with a half,” Wyntergale Oxendine said. “When I go out onto the mat, I think of it as being, that’s my mat, this is my match, and I want to win it. That helps me get through a lot of matches.”

After a first-round bye, her wins came over Apex’s Sophie Brown in the quarterfinals, Cary’s Ella Taylor in the semifinals and Hoke County’s Zaria Robinson in the championship match.

“You’ve got to find somebody that can beat you,” Bell said he tells his senior heavyweight. “If you step onto that mat with the confidence that I’m going to try to dominate and they’re going to have to beat me — you’ve seen what the result is.”

Brigman (37-3) pinned her first three opponents in the tournament, beating Green Level’s Aastha Shah in the first round, Willow Spring’s Anella Fabriziana in the second round and Jack Britt’s Isabella Hernandez in the semifinals. She won a 12-5 decision over Union Pines’ LilyAnn Blair for the title.

“I started off the day with some wins; the first three matches I won by pins,” Brigman said. “And then I made it to the finals match, and in my finals match, I won by decision over a girl that had beat me in the preseason, originally with a high score, but this time I turned around and beat her with more points than she beat me. So it was a good thing, and I was happy to actually qualify for states this year.”

Brigman wrestled her sophomore year, but did not compete for the Pirates as a junior. Returning to the program her senior season, she’ll finish the campaign at the state tournament as a regional titlist.

“This is the first year really hitting the girls circuit that we have now and not the one two years ago. She’s kind of seen the evolution of the sport,” Bell said. “Even when she didn’t get to wrestle in junior year, she still found a lot of opportunities outside of our school, and got a lot of stuff in the preseason, in the offseason. … She’s just been practicing and practicing, and getting ready for her moment, and that’s all coming together now.”

Purnell Swett’s Iyanna Crawford (34-5) returned to the top of the podium after pinning all four of her regional opponents. She beat Athens Drive’s Dylan Thomas in the first round, Jack Britt’s Gracie Bays in the quarterfinals, Montgomery Central’s Yenny Hernandez Vence in the semifinals and Panther Creek’s Jiselle Riley in the final.

“It was a pretty tough tournament. I had a lot of competition,” Crawford said. “I just try to, when I get on the mat, I always want to be aggressive.”

“Her dedication and her determination — she wants to be the best, and she takes the wrestling and she absorbs everything,” Purnell Swett coach Rashaad Saunders said. “So she’s constantly trying to figure out how to improve herself. That’s the biggest difference is her willingness to learn and adapt and soak in everything that she’s being taught.”

Rolland (33-10) nearly made it four event champions for the Pirates, reaching the championship match before she was pinned by E.E. Smith’s Lianna Davis.

“We scrambled a lot; she was on top, I was on top, she was on top, I was on top, and then she finally pinned me. But hey, state qualifier.”

Rolland had a first-round bye before winning by 10-0 decision over Person’s Tylanii Lunsford in the quarterfinals and pinning Seventy-First’s Saliyah Brooks in the semifinals. She’ll compete at states after she started wrestling just this season.

“She’s just kind of bought into it, she likes the sport, she’s working hard, she’s learning fast,” Bell said. “And this is what we’re getting from her. She had a tough match in the finals, that girl knew her stuff, but it’s not something that we can’t bridge the gap on.”

The Rams’ Savannah Oxendine advanced with a fourth-place finish. She pinned first-round opponent Lillian Phillips from Apex, then lost by pin to Hoke County’s Noelia Hipolito in the semifinals. She won two consolation-round matches by pin before losing the third-place match by pin against Pinecrest’s Saoirse Moler.

Like Rolland, Savannah Oxendine is finding success as a first-year wrestler.

“She started, I don’t want to say late, but we were three weeks into the season when she decided she wanted to wrestle,” Saunders said. “I thought that was pretty big for her to have never done it before. … She’s really just learning and asking questions, and just putting it to use.”

With the NCHSAA regionals and states being contested as one tournament, instead of four classifications, Fairmont was also represented in the event. Haleigh Dellinger reached the semifinals with pins of Douglas Byrd’s Mychelle Thomas and Westover’s Taylor Smith, but lost to undefeated Keira Rosenmarkle from Seaforth in the semifinals and was eliminated after a consolation-round loss.

Lumberton’s Nykira Purdie (100) won one match before losing her next two to be eliminated. Yahida Fricks (126), Lily Bell (132), Mili Martinez-Castrejon (145) and Edit Saavedra (152) were two-and-out for the Pirates.

Kaley Hunt (235) won one match before her elimination for Purnell Swett. Yamile Lopez (100) lost both her matches for the Rams.

The state tournament will be held Feb. 15-17 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The girls state tournament has previously been held separately as a “state invitational,” but in the first year of official sanctioning by the NCHSAA will be held alongside the boys state tournaments at the same time and venue. It will also use the boys’ familiar format: four state qualifiers per region in each weight class, totaling 16 total competitors.

“Overall, (regionals was) a good preview of what we’re going to see going into the state tournament,” Bell said. “We’ve seen a lot of the top girls in these weight classes, so we’re prepared. We’re just going to keep sharpening the sword, correcting our little mistakes and get ready for the state tournament.”

Purnell Swett hopes that the two state qualifiers from its four regional participants can help the Rams’ girls wrestling program to grow.

“I think it’s a pretty big step,” Saunders said. “Last year we had four go, but we also had a lot more girls last year than we do this year. But I think it’s really good and it’s good promotion for the program and it’s what we need to continue growing our girls team.”

The six local state qualifiers aren’t lacking for confidence as they look ahead to two weekends from now. Lumberton, which won the team championship at last year’s girls state tournament, hopes to replicate that team success while also looking for individual glory.

“Upsets are happening,” Canady said. “We won it with three girls last year; we can do it with four.”

While the team standings will be secondary to Purnell Swett with two qualifiers, Crawford is confident about her chances for individual hardware.

“In my mindset, I already know I’m going to get first place,” Crawford said. “So I’m looking forward to that.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.