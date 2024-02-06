PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke wrestler Scott Joll and baseball player Jake Inman each earned weekly honors Tuesday from Conference Carolinas after recent strong performances.

Joll, the Braves’ top-ranked 174 pounder, added to his impressive season, as the graduate student was named Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week.

Joll posted a 2-0 week in two Conference Carolinas dual matches, recording a first-period pin in the match at Limestone, and followed it up with a dominating 17-1 tech. fall victory on the road against Mount Olive. The Belle Vernon, Pa. native is currently 23-0 on the season, with 14 pins and five technical falls. The award is Joll’s second Conference Carolinas weekly honor of the season.

Joll and the Braves will close out the regular season portion of the schedule Friday, February 9 as they host Belmont Abbey for Senior Night and Alumni Weekend. Wrestling action is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

A career-high six scoreless innings in relief paid dividends the for senior left-hander Inman, as the Lake Waccamaw native was tabbed as Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week.

Inman entered in the fourth inning of UNC Pembroke’s season opener against USC Aiken, and blanked the Pacers over the final six innings. The Whiteville High School product allowed just two hits to go along with no walks, and a career-high seven strikeouts.

Inman recorded his first collegiate win in the outing, while making his 20th career appearance on the bump for the Black & Gold.

Inman and the Braves (3-0) will be back in action this weekend, Feb. 10-11, as they host Shepherd (2-2) to begin an eight-game homestand at Sammy Cox Field. First pitch of Saturday’s doubleheader is set for noon.