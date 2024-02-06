PEMBROKE — As The University of North Carolina at Pembroke baseball team prepared for last weekend’s opening series at USC Aiken, a series which the Braves ultimately swept, head coach Paul O’Neil said he looked up and down his roster and felt there were about 13 players he could comfortably pencil into the nine-man starting lineup.

O’Neil and the Braves hope that depth can lead them to plenty of on-field success in the season to come this spring.

“The one thing I will tell you that’s different about our team this year than last year is I think we definitely have more options,” said O’Neil, entering his 24th season leading the Braves. “We’ve got definitely more competition on the position-player side, so that’s been a real plus for us. We’ve got multiple guys that are up there that are having to compete with each other pretty hard for that playing time.”

Among the everyday lineup, O’Neil said he expects to see leadership from senior utility Spencer Faulkner (.320 average, 40 RBIs, 63 runs last season), who last weekend surpassed 150 starts as a Brave and scored six runs in the opening series, and senior outfielder Kody O’Connor (.344 average, 12 home runs, 53 RBIs, 51 runs), the team’s leading home-run hitter last season who had six RBIs over the weekend.

“(Faulkner) has been a four-year starter. He’s been to three regionals. He’s definitely a big-time leader for us,” O’Neil said. “I think other guys who are leaders for us are guys like Kody O’Connor. He steps up. … I guess when I think of our position players those two guys come to the front for me real quick.”

Additional key lineup pieces for the Braves (39-17 overall, 19-10 Conference Carolinas last season) include both transfer portal additions and players who will see increased roles. Transfers include senior first baseman/outfielder Andrew Jenner from Liberty (.292 average, 21 RBIs, 28 runs in 2021 at Winthrop), who had five hits, four RBIs and five runs in the USC Aiken series; senior infielder Chase Hudson from Coastal Carolina (.307 average, seven home runs, 37 RBIs, 41 runs in 2021 at Brunswick Community College); and junior infielder/catcher Isaias Villareal (.318 average, 24 RBIs, 31 runs last season at Wabash Community College).

Junior outfielder Blake Hinson, who was 3-for-7 with four runs scored against USC Aiken, and junior catcher Jake Bradley (.205 average, 15 RBIs, 29 runs last season) are returners who could make a larger impact this season, O’Neil said.

“On the position-player side, I think that’s where we’ve made a lot of gains,” O’Neil said.

While the Braves’ pitching staff looks to overcome graduation losses including Trent Harris and Branden Kunz, O’Neil is excited about a “talented” pitching staff.

“I think we’ve got more depth than we had last year on the pitching side also,” O’Neil said. “There’s a lot of competition that’s going on for weekend pitching, for who’s going to be the first guy out of the bullpen and who’s going to finish. The pitchers have really competed well this offseason going into the month of January, and I’ve been very pleased with their effort level.”

O’Neil expects key pitching returners to include juinor Jonathon Jacobs (8-4, 4.13 ERA, 78 strikeouts in 65.1 innings last season), redshirt-junior Spencer Ledford (0-0, 0.00 ERA, four strikeouts in 5.1 innings), senior Chase Jernigan (3-2, 2.84 ERA, 44 strikeouts in 44.1 innings) and senior Luke Barrow (4-0, 3.92 ERA, 71 strikeouts in 41.1 innings). Senior Jake Inman (0-0, 2.37 ERA, 23 strikeouts in 19.0 innings) also pitched six shutout innings in the opener against USC Aiken to earn Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week honors.

With the potential for some starting-caliber players to not always find themselves in the lineup, O’Neil wonders how those players will handle that situation, saying that could go a long way towards determining the attitude of the entire team.

“Those are the things as a coach that I’m concerned about: finding a role for every single guy on our club, and how to we respond to the adversity that we’re going to face at some point, and how the guys react to being put into a pressure situation early in the year,” O’Neil said.

The Braves were picked to finish second in Conference Carolinas in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches. But after making NCAA regionals in five of the last six completed seasons including three in a row, O’Neil says the team is eyeing a bigger goal than just conference success, looking to become the first Braves squad to host a regional.

“That’s very hard to do, because we haven’t done that before, and in order to do that we’ll have to play very well, not just this weekend, but throughout all our games, throughout the course of the season,” O’Neil said. “That would be something to hang your hat on, because that means we had a really good year and we were the top team in the region and that means we had to do extremely well in conference, out of conference, and that means we had a special year. … Now, is that an easy task? No, that is an extremely difficult task, and that is a lofty goal, but that’s what we’re shooting for.”

The Braves will host Shepherd in a three-game series this weekend to open the home portion of their schedule, with a 3 p.m. game on Friday before a noon doubleheader on Saturday. UNCP has five additional nonconference games scheduled after that series before opening conference play Feb. 23 at Francis Marion.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.