PEMBROKE — The personnel that was expected to be on the field for the 2024 UNC Pembroke softball team and the personnel who actually played in the UNCP Invitational to start the season last weekend looked drastically different. Unfortunately for the Braves, half the projected lineup has been struck down by injuries in the buildup to the new campaign.

But perhaps that adversity will build chemistry — something second-year head coach Stephanie Graziani says she’s looking for in her team — with the whole spring still in front of them.

“I feel pretty good about this group,” Graziani said. “They’ve put in the work, they’re building the camaraderie which is fun to see, and I hope it continues and that they continue to work for each other. I tell them every day, it’s just play for each other and find the fun in it.”

Returning starters Olivia Hall, Emily Rose, Samantha Allred, Kirsten Calloway and Kadence Sheppard have all suffered injuries that will cause them to miss all or most of the 2024 season.

“It’s an unfortunate part of the game, and that’s the risk they take, but all of them have gone out every day and done all we’ve asked of them, and injuries come with it,” Graziani said.

The team’s active returning experience will come from redshirt-junior infielder MaKenna Sibbett (.279 average, 16 RBIs, 12 runs last season), who had 11 hits and six RBIs in the team’s first six games over the weekend, and junior outfielder Marijo Wilkes (.317 average, five home runs, 31 RBIs, 31 runs last season), who had eight hits and seven runs in the UNCP Invitiational. Sophomore Chloe Hunsinger, who made 11 starts last year, has stepped in at first base and hit two home runs already this season.

“We’ve had some injuries, which opens up opportunities,” Graziani said. “We’ve had freshmen step up this year and really just get better, and we’ve had some good transfers come in and really amp up the competitive environment, so I think just with that experience alone, the experience we have … has really made us try to adapt and get better together.”

Graziani is looking for her three transfers, including two from the Division-I level, to make a big impact on the Braves (20-31 overall, 11-11 Conference Carolinas last season). Two Purnell Swett graduates return home to Pembroke from North Carolina A&T in graduate infielder Jai Deese (.331 average, nine home runs, 30 RBIs, 24 runs last season), who led her team in average, home runs, RBIs and extra-base hits last season, and redshirt-freshman catcher Chloe Locklear; sophomore infielder/utility Emma Eckhart (.288 average, 14 runs last season at Winston-Salem State) also joins the program.

“They’ve come in and made an immediate impact, not only skill wise but mentality of the game,” Graziani said. “All of them have come in and practiced and played to the best of their ability, and they try to make everyone around them better.”

Among the freshman class, Graziani points to Kaitlyn King, an outfielder from Kernersville, as a potential impact player. King approached Graziani in the fall about switching to be a slap hitter to help the team best utilize her speed.

“She said ‘coach, I think it’ll be better for the team if I go to the left side and slap, because I’m fast.’ I was like, I’m all in, let’s do this,” Graziani said. “And that’s a testament to her and her hard work, to turn it around to the left side and slap again and try to be successful with it. And she’s really taken off.”

Only 106 of the team’s 317 innings pitched from last season return to the circle, nearly all of which belong to Summer Bullard (7-9, 4.88 ERA, 96 strikeouts in 104.2 innings last season). Kinsley Shepphard (13-6, 3.94 ERA, 121 strikeouts in 139.1 innings in 2022), who missed last season due to injury, is also back healthy and in the starting rotation for UNCP, while Clayton freshman Charlotte Rose has also been strong practice in both the circle and a utility role.

“Summer’s got a full fall now with us, and she’s gotten into our lifting program and she’s bought into that, and she’s put on a great amount of muscle, which has helped her pitching tremendously. … (She’s) getting more confident now that she’s had some more time with us,” Graziani said. “It’ll be good to have (Kinsley Sheppard) in the mix. Her changeup is deadly; it’s been fun for our hitters to try to hit off of that.”

With the adversity already faced by this group of Braves, Graziani hopes her team focuses on the process throughout this season, and says team chemistry can go a long way towards success.

“We’ve got to take it day by day, game by game, play for each other and not worry about stats or what the score is,” Graziani said. “We’re just worrying about inning by inning, did we win that inning or lose that inning. That’s all we need to focus on, not taking big bites out of things but keeping it simple. If they play together, the team chemistry will only grow; some of the best teams you see out there have great chemistry, and I think we’ve got a good foundation of it and I think the season will only blossom that.”

