ST. PAULS — Decades from now, when someone in St. Pauls refers to “The Comeback,” there’s a good chance they’ll be talking about what took place on Feb. 6, 2024.

After trailing by 16 with seven minutes to go Tuesday night in a game with major conference-championship implications, the St. Pauls girls basketball team came all the way back to force overtime, then made the key plays in the extra session to beat Fairmont 52-48.

“All I could tell them was fight,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “When you’re down 16, there’s no X’s and O’s because you don’t want to waste the time; I’m like, we’ve got to push the tempo. I know they’ve got the size, but we’ve got the speed when we want to and we’ve got the guards that can finish around the rim. I just told them to keep fighting.”

Fairmont (18-3, 6-1 Southeastern) held a 41-25 lead over St. Pauls (13-4, 6-1 Southeastern) a minute into the fourth quarter after two Taniya Simms baskets in the first minute of the fourth quarter had stretched out the 11-point lead the Golden Tornadoes carried into the period. The Bulldogs then went on a 15-0 run to pull to a 41-40 deficit with 2:54 left, and went score for score in the stretch run to get the game to overtime tied at 44-44.

Zhariana Shipman hit two free throws to tie the game in overtime, then hit a floater to give St. Pauls a 48-46 lead with 1:54 left in the extra session — the team’s first lead all night.

“(It took) defense, having each other’s back. Listening to our coach, really, along with the game plan. Having each other’s back, never letting down,” said Shipman, who scored 14 points with three assists. “Having that dog mentality, as our coach was telling us, you’ve got to be a dog. You can’t let up, don’t let nothing discourage you. You’ve got to keep fighting to the end, to the whistle.”

After Jaliyah Stephens’ basket for Fairmont tied the game, two Jashontae Harris free throws put the Bulldogs back up 50-48 at the 1:31 mark. After two missed free throws by the Golden Tornadoes, Zalaya Gardner hit a baseline jumper with 32 seconds left for a 52-48 lead; Fairmont missed on its remaining scoring chances from that point.

“Once we got in a timeout, Coach Jaymar already knew that’s my one spot,” Gardner said. “I did that same exact play on the last game, and this time we executed a plan, and we got busy, we’ve got to work back to reality. … We just kept playing as a dog. We played as a team, we got what we deserved and that’s just how we are. I’m proud of my team tonight, playing like a dog.”

The comeback began when Jashontae Harris — who did not have a field goal through the first three quarters — hit a pair of 3s off the bank to cut the Fairmont lead to 41-31 with 5:33 to play.

“I think that right there was the energy,” said Harris, who scored 17 points with four rebounds and four assists. “That brought the energy for everybody else, and we locked in and went on our little run, and the defense was big on everything.”

Ava Monroe hit two baskets and Harris hit another to get within a four-point margin with 3:55 to play, then Zakoreya Davis hit a putback and Shipman made one free throw to make it a 41-40 game. Davis, who scored four points with 11 rebounds, hit another putback with 1:37 left that tied the game at 42-42, and after Taniya Simms made the puback of her own miss for Fairmont for a 44-42 lead, Harris made two free throws on the next possession to tie the game again at 44-44 with 59 seconds left.

“I called a timeout and I let them know, defense, we have to button down on defense and eliminate their second-chance shot,” Jaymar Thompson said. “When the shot does go out, we’ve got to make sure it’s our rebound. I told the girls once we get even or take the lead, it should be our game. Because we took their best punch, they took ours, and if you take the lead late in the game like that, it’s should be your game, that’s usually how the basketball gods work. And we finally got over the hump.”

Fairmont tried to hold for the final shot, but threw the ball away and committed a foul on the ensuing fast break with 4.4 seconds to go. St. Pauls had a chance to take the lead with two free throws — which became three after a Tornadoes lane violation — but missed them all; a half-court heave at the horn for Fairmont was unsuccessful.

“We didn’t take care of the ball (in the fourth quarter),” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “We threw the ball away, didn’t make good passes. We’ve got to take care of the ball and we’ve got to take good shots. A 16-point lead doesn’t give you a win; you’ve got to be obedient and trust the process.”

Fairmont built its lead by holding Harris and Shipman, the Bulldogs’ two leading scorers, to two total field goals over the first three quarters.

The Golden Tornadoes took a 7-0 lead with two early baskets from Myasia Simms, then finished the first quarter with a 6-0 run to take an 18-7 lead at the end of the stanza behind eight points from Niah Smith. Fairmont’s lead stretched to 20-7 early in the second quarter before St. Pauls finished the half on a 12-2 run, sparked by 3s from Shipman and Monroe, to close to a 22-19 gap at halftime.

Monroe scored 10 points in the first half as part of a 14-point, five-rebound night, helping keep the Bulldogs in the game.

“When nobody was doing good and nobody was being a dog, I need to step up as a player,” Monroe said. “So I went to go in there and I went to show what I am, and what kind of dog, so then I can influence my teammates to be that dog too.”

Fairmont led 26-23 midway through the third before a 15-2 run gave the Golden Tornadoes their 41-26 lead before the game was upended by the Bulldogs.

Taniya Simms scored 14 points and Niah Smith and Miah Smith each scored 10 for the Golden Tornadoes.

With the win, St. Pauls handed Fairmont its first conference loss and pulled even with the Golden Tornadoes atop the league standings with three regular-season games left for both programs; if both teams win out, they will share the regular-season conference title. Fairmont won 56-46 in the Robeson County Shootout championship game on Dec. 23 and took the first conference meeting 46-45 in Fairmont on Jan. 19.

“We had to have this one,” Jaymar Thompson said. “After we lost to them the first time in the conference, I told them every game is important now. You can’t slip or this game wouldn’t be important. They stepped up to the challenge, and I’ve still got to preach, it ain’t over. It ain’t like we beat them twice and we can afford a loss; we can’t afford no loss.”

St. Pauls snapped a three-game Fairmont win streak in the series, and the Bulldogs have now won 11 of the last 14 matchups.

St. Pauls hosts West Bladen on Friday; Fairmont will host Red Springs after the Golden Tornadoes saw their eight-game winning streak end Tuesday.

“You’ve got to take the losses the same way you take the wins,” Marcus Thompson said. “You can’t get too low on your losses and you can’t get too high on your wins. Hopefully we’ll finish out as conference champs. … We’ll be better for it, and I’m hoping it’ll put a fire under them.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.