ST. PAULS — As its done a lot this season, the Fairmont boys basketball team took control early and never relented Tuesday at St. Pauls. The result was a 71-49 conference road win for the Golden Tornadoes.

“We pretty much did what we needed to do tonight,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “We didn’t play our best, but we played well enough to win the game.”

An 11-3 run late in the first quarter gave Fairmont (15-4, 6-1 Southeastern) an 18-13 lead at the end of the period behind seven points from Xavier Johnson.

Fairmont extended its lead with a 16-4 run spanning the first six minutes of the second quarter, taking a 34-17 lead, with multiple baskets from Issac McKellar, Landon Cummings and Naishon Davis through the period. The Golden Tornadoes led 36-22 at halftime.

A Landon Cummings 3-pointer gave Fairmont a 46-28 advantage with 4:12 left in the third; St. Pauls (9-12, 2-5 Southeastern) got back to within a 13-point gap after a Markeon Fletcher basket with 10 seconds left in the third, but a Tyrek Thompson 3 at the quarter buzzer made Fairmont’s edge 53-37 with eight minutes to play.

Two Tykeem Oxendine baskets early in the fourth helped get St. Pauls back within 14 at 60-46, but Fairmont outscored the Bulldogs 11-3 the rest of the way.

“They controlled the game from the jump,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “They shot 70% from the field; we’re not going to beat anybody if a team shoots 70% from the field, hats off to them. I think we were kind of still on a high from Friday night (beating Red Springs) … if we don’t come out tonight and play like we’re supposed to, Friday night was a good win but it doesn’t really help us.”

Cummings led Fairmont with 22 points, McKellar had 15, Johnson scored 13, Thompson netted 10 and Davis added six.

“A lot of teams ain’t got that (balance),” Cummings said. “We’re one of the top teams in the state when we’re playing how we’re supposed to play. We’ve been really consistent the last few games, and if we keep doing that we’ll be good.”

Tykeem Oxendine led St. Pauls with 19 points. Antonio Arnold scored eight and Tyson Thompson and Jamir McMillan each had six for the Bulldogs.

“Tykeem has something that you can’t coach — he plays hard,” Corey Thompson said. “And it’s not situational. Some guys play hard based on the score, or the crowd’s going crazy. Tykeem’s going to give you 110 (percent) all the time, and we talked about that at the end of the game, we need guys that’s going to give 110.

While Fairmont won the season’s first meeting 80-58 on Jan. 19, St. Pauls entered Tuesday’s game having won four of the last six and seven of the last 10 in the series.

Fairmont has won three straight games overall and six of its last seven.

Fairmont plays a nonconference game Wednesday at Cape Fear before hosting Red Springs on Friday. St. Pauls hosts Southeastern-leading West Bladen on Friday.

Purnell Swett boys fall to South View

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team took a United-8 Conference road setback with a 73-50 defeat Tuesday at South View in the first of two meetings on back-to-back nights between the teams.

South View (11-9, 5-5 United-8) led 18-14 after the first quarter, then outscored Purnell Swett (4-15, 2-8 United-8) 21-8 in the second quarter to take a 39-22 lead at halftime. The Tigers edged the Rams 21-11 in the third quarter to take a 60-33 lead to the fourth.

Antrell Gilmore scored 20 points to lead South View, Anthony Farrior had 16 and Darin Word scored 12.

Collin Sampson scord 13 points, including 10 in the third quarter, for the Rams; Tim Locklear added 12 points.

South View’s girls team defeated the Lady Rams 57-25.

The teams meet again Wednesday night in Pembroke. Purnell Swett then plays Friday at conference-leading Seventy-First.

Pirates win over Gray’s Creek

The Lumberton boys basketball team earned a 71-51 home conference win over Gray’s Creek Tuesday. These two teams will also meet again Wednesday in a back-to-back situation.

Nate Lawson scored 24 points for Lumberton (13-7, 8-2 United-8). Jayden Shephard had 11 points with 15 rebounds, Nick Lawson and Brady Chavis each scored nine points and Amare Jones had seven points with 13 assists.

Gray’s Creek is 4-13 overall and 4-6 in the United-8.

In other local action Tuesday, the Red Springs boys defeated Clinton 54-22 and the Red Devils girls lost to the Dark Horses 35-24.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.