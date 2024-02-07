Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] . You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

Lumberton’s Nakoma Scott, center, signed to play football at Davidson during a ceremony Wednesday in Lumberton. He is pictured with his family and Lumberton coaches and administration.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] . You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

Lumberton’s Nakoma Scott, center right, signs to play football at Davidson during a ceremony Wednesday in Lumberton. He is pictured with his family.

LUMBERTON — When Nakoma Scott played middle school football, he was undersized and didn’t get much playing time.

When he attends Davidson College starting this fall, he’ll be one of the few playing at the collegiate level.

After announcing his commitment last fall, the Lumberton senior defensive end signed to play for the Wildcats in a ceremony Wednesday in Lumberton.

“In middle school, I look back at it, I was 5-(foot)-6, 5-(foot)-8, 140. I didn’t even play in middle school to be honest,” Scott said. “So all of it came from high school. I had a big growth spurt, and then I had coaches telling me — I came out in high school, freshman year, 170 pounds, 6-(foot)-2, and all the coaches told me I already had the height and this and that, and I just worked, and I could go somewhere.

“Coach (Todd) Nicoll told me at practice my sophomore year, ‘if you stay in the weight room you’re going to go play football somewhere.’ They always told me throughout high school I had a chance, it was just if I was going to do it it or not.”

Scott joins a Davidson program that competes at the NCAA Division-I Football Championship Subdivision level (formerly Division I-AA). He had over 10 offers, mostly at the Division-II level, including in-state options UNC Pembroke, Shaw, Wingate and Allen, as well as NAIA program St. Andrews, who Scott said was his first offer.

Davidson stood out for Scott in the recruiting process due to the school’s strong academics.

“They’re known for academics. I don’t know anybody that went to Davidson and hasn’t been successful,” Scott said. “The professors, the people there, the resources they have, they make sure you graduate. So there’s plenty of resources to help you out, and the education part was the most important thing for me, because football comes to an end eventually and you’ve got to have something to lean back on to be successful in life. … And they’re a good football team too.”

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Scott totaled 57 tackles, including 17 solo tackles, in his senior season for the Pirates, with 12 tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles. He is a two-time All-County selection.

“They’re getting a hard worker, a dedicated young man,” Lumberton coach Dennis McFatten said. “The first moment I met him, he was glued into the process. I do believe he has a bright future, whether it’s continuing in sports or in the workforce. He is a very respectful young man. He’s one that I can definitely say that he’s going off and being a part of a great community.”

Scott becomes Lumberton’s first Division-I football signee since Pete Townsend, who signed to Elon in 2016. For a program that hasn’t won more than two games in a season since 2016, a prospect like Scott can help the perception as McFatten, who completed his first season the Pirates last fall, tries to rebuild.

“Pushing the academic piece, letting them know that your recruitment opens up once you’re in the classroom, getting that done,” McFatten said. “If you’re not in the classroom getting it done, you obviously can’t be on the field getting it done. That improves our program a lot, with our GPA increasing, guys actually having their guys open and understanding ‘I have to do well in my classwork in order to do well in the future if I want to go to the second level.’ So it definitely boosted us to a new level, new heights.”