PEMBROKE — Sometimes when the shots aren’t falling for anyone else, a star just needs to take over the game.

UNC Pembroke’s Kalaya Hall did it in the fourth quarter Wednesday, helping the Braves to pull away from nonconference visitors Elizabeth City State in a 67-55 win.

Hall scored 10 straight of UNCP’s points over a four-minute span in the middle-to-late stages of the final period, helping double the Braves’ lead from six to 12 in the stretch. The senior guard led all scorers with 25 points, her 13th time this season leading the Braves in the scoring column; the night included a 7-for-8 mark at the free-throw line.

“It’s good, just trying to get her going downhill, and she’s got a knack, even if she’s in a crowd, to somehow get a pretty good shot on the rim,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “That was something we wanted to do was attack. … We were able to get to the free-throw line some going downhill, and she finished plays going downhill, so that was big for us.”

UNCP (16-6) led 52-46 before a Hall layup with 6:39 left that began her stellar stretch run. Hall added two free throws and a layup for a 58-46 lead, and after Elizabeth City State (14-9) baskets from Dy’Jhanik Armfield and Asaya Bulgin made it a 58-50 game with 3:52 to go, Hall hit a layup and two more free throws to give the Braves a 62-50 advantage with 2:29 on the clock.

“Just being in the right position when my teammates get me open, and just finding them makes it easy,” Hall said. “(It’s) reacting to what the defense gives me and just being a playmaker.”

Then, leading by 10 with 1:34 left, Kelci Adams effectively sealed the game with a corner 3 for the Braves, making it 65-52.

Adams hit two more key triples at the start of the second half. With UNCP leading 37-31 at halftime, the redshirt-junior guard provided the Braves’ only scoring over the first five minutes of the third quarter, helping the team’s lead to stay at no less than five points through the span.

“I tell Kelci all the time, if she’s open, we want you to shoot it,” Haskins said. “If you miss five in a row, if you’re open, we want you to shoot it as long as it’s a good shot. I really think we need to get her more shots and we need to get (Alcenia Purnell) more shots, because they’re both good shooters, and we need to find them a way to get more looks at 3. So we’re trying, but Kelci shot it really well tonight.”

“I was happy to knock some down an at important time,” Adams said.

After Adams’ hot third-quarter stretch, two layups by Hall and a Clark jumper gave the Braves a 49-40 lead with 2:58 left in the third quarter; UNCP lead 49-42 at the end of the third. Aniah McManus hit a 3 early in the fourth for the Braves that was the team’s only basket in the period by a player other than Hall until Adams’ late 3.

Adams finished with 11 points and five rebounds for the Braves. McManus scored 10 points with five steals and two assists, bringing her career assist mark to 199, and Zaria Clark recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Bulgin scored 14 points with seven rebounds for the Vikings, Armfield had 13 points with fve rebounds, Imani Sutton scored nine points and Jessica Adams had eight points with five boards.

UNCP jumped out to a 10-3 run behind five points each from Lillian Flantos and Kalaya Hall over the first three-plus minutes of the game. The Vikings closed to a 12-10 score after a Dy’Jhanik Armfield 3 at the 4:55 mark, but the Braves outscored the visitors 6-2 over the rest of the quarter to take an 18-12 lead after 10 minutes.

Both teams scored 19 points in the second quarter, doing it two different ways; the Vikings were 9-for-12 (75.0%) from the floor, while the Braves were 9-for-18 (50%), with UNCP pulling five offensive rebounds and forcing seven turnovers in the period to create the extra possessions.

“I didn’t think our defense was bad at all, even in that quarter; it’s just they made some shots, and they made some shots we gave them too, from the game plan,” Haskins said. “I thought we were active defensively and they made a couple good plays.

UNCP used an 11-4 run early in the period to take a 29-18 lead, with two baskets each from Aniah McManus and Zaria Clark in the span. Elizabeth City State then outscored the Braves 13-6 in a subsequent stretch behind six points from Asaya Bulgin, pulling to a four-point deficit, before a layup by Kalaya Hall for the half’s final basket gave UNCP its six-point halftime advantage.

Wednesday’s game presented a rare nonconference opportunity amid the grind of conference play, with each of UNCP’s six remaining regular-season games to come against Conference Carolinas opponents.

“I think it’s just a tuneup game, making sure we’re doing the little things right and executing, doing the little things so we can peak in the conference,” Hall said.

League play for the Braves resumes Saturday with a 2 p.m. tip against Erskine at the English E. Jones Center.

