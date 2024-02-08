PEMBROKE — The honors keep coming in for UNC Pembroke athletes Jake Inman, who was named as Southeast Region Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and Ketlyn Rodriguez Metos, who earned her second Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week honors of the season.

Inman, a left-hander from Lake Waccamaw earned the recognition after a stellar outing in Friday’s series-opening victory over USC Aiken, and was previously named Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week. Inman threw 80 pitches after coming out of the bullpen in the fourth inning, registering career highs in innings (6.0) and strikeouts (six). He faced four or fewer batters in all six of his frames, and retired the first eight batters he faced upon coming into the game.

Inman is just the sixth pitcher in program history to earn the recognition from the NCBWA.

UNCP (3-0) will be back in action for the first time at home this Friday, February 9 at 3 p.m. as they host Shepherd for a three-game set. Games 2 and 3 are slated for a Saturday doubleheader starting at noon.

Rodriguez Matos’ record-breaking performance on Saturday in the final home meet of the season helped earn her laurels.

A native of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Rodriguez Matos broke the Sue Walsh Swimming Pool facility record in the 200-yard Freestyle with a time of 1:53.24. The senior placed first in the 200-yard Freestyle, 100-yard Breaststroke, and the 200-yard Breaststroke events and swam a leg on the 400-yard Freestyle relay team that took top honors as well.

Rodgriguez Matos holds the 16th fastest time in the nation in the 200-yard Breaststroke.