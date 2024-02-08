HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team logged four doubles and four home runs and limited the UNC Pembroke softball team to 10 hits across two games on the way to a non-conference sweep over the Braves on Wednesday afternoon at Bears Field.

UNCP (2-6) tallied eight hits in the opening contest, but a three-run fourth inning helped LR (3-1) to a 5-2 victory. The Braves were held to just two hits in the back half of the doubleheader as the Bears won 9-0 in six innings.

The Braves will be back in action on Feb. 16, when they trek to Dahlonega, Ga., for the North Georgia Leadoff Classic. The Black & Gold will face host North Georgia on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Haines & Carolyn Hill Stadium.

Game One

Kynley Brewer started the game with a lead off double to left center field and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Marijo Wilkes. Brewer scored on a ground out from Jai Deese.

In the fourth, Emma Eckhart lit up the scoreboard with a homer over the center field fence.

Lenoir-Rhyne put runners on first and second after back-to-back walks in the bottom of the fourth. Both runners advanced 60 feet after a wild pitch, but Abbey Nixon cleared the bases with a single to center field. Nixon stole second and then moved to third on a ground out and would eventually score on a wild pitch.

Brewer and MaKenna Sibbett each had two hits for UNCP. Summer Bullard (0-4) struck out seven in four innings pitched, taking the loss.

Nixon had two hits and two RBIs for Lenoir-Rhyne. Lauren Rakes (1-1) earned the win for the Bears after striking out nine in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Game Two

In the second inning of the nightcap, the Bears’ Rakes drew a six-pitch walk, but Lora Beth Woods sent the second pitch of the at bat out of the park for a two-run homer.

Rakes singled up the middle to start a two-out rally in the third; Woods sent another one out of the park to give the Bears a 5-0 lead.

Chloe Locklear and Chloe Hunsinger had a hit apiece for UNCP. Kinsley Sheppard (1-2) was the losing pitcher.

Wood finished 3-for-3 with two homers and four RBIs for Lenoir-Rhyne and Julia Mardigian had a home run and three RBIs. Madison Wilson (1-0) earned the win after striking out six in six innings.